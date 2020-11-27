Lucasfilm
‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Losing It Over The Grand Admiral Thrawn Moment In ‘The Mandalorian’

(SPOILERS from The Mandalorian will be found below.)

As if the first live-action appearance of Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano wasn’t enough, Chapter 13 of The Mandalorian took several major steps towards pulling the bounty hunting series even deeper into the Star Wars universe. One of those steps is the revelation that Ahsoka is still searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn, who disappeared with her fellow Jedi Ezra Bridger during the season finale of Star Wars: Rebels. Without getting too deep into the weeds, Thrawn has been a major presence in Star Wars lore, going all the way back to the very early ’90s. In a nutshell, he was the Big Bad following the death of the Emperor. Obviously, Star Wars canon has changed since then, but Thrawn was reintroduced with all of his character traits still intact. And now his name drop in The Mandalorian opens up all kinds of possibilities, including the chance that he can still claim his place as the New Republic’s next major threat. There’s still 25 years to go until The Force Awakens, so that leaves lots of time to play with as Disney+ expands its live-action Star Wars offerings even further.

But we’re not the only ones nerding out over the big Thrawn reveal. Star Wars fans who’ve caught the latest The Mandalorian episode are absolutely freaking out at the chance of seeing a live-action version of the classic villain and all of the tantalizing story paths that come with it.

And for the extra Star Wars nerds out there, here’s a theory that could shed some new light on the final moments of Star Wars: Rebels.

It’s something to think about.

