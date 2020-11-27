(SPOILERS from The Mandalorian will be found below.)

As if the first live-action appearance of Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano wasn’t enough, Chapter 13 of The Mandalorian took several major steps towards pulling the bounty hunting series even deeper into the Star Wars universe. One of those steps is the revelation that Ahsoka is still searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn, who disappeared with her fellow Jedi Ezra Bridger during the season finale of Star Wars: Rebels. Without getting too deep into the weeds, Thrawn has been a major presence in Star Wars lore, going all the way back to the very early ’90s. In a nutshell, he was the Big Bad following the death of the Emperor. Obviously, Star Wars canon has changed since then, but Thrawn was reintroduced with all of his character traits still intact. And now his name drop in The Mandalorian opens up all kinds of possibilities, including the chance that he can still claim his place as the New Republic’s next major threat. There’s still 25 years to go until The Force Awakens, so that leaves lots of time to play with as Disney+ expands its live-action Star Wars offerings even further.

But we’re not the only ones nerding out over the big Thrawn reveal. Star Wars fans who’ve caught the latest The Mandalorian episode are absolutely freaking out at the chance of seeing a live-action version of the classic villain and all of the tantalizing story paths that come with it.

"Where is your Master?" "WHERE IS GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN?" I'm screaming, I'm crying JFC Daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaave 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#TheMandalorian https://t.co/NIbON930Lv — Anita Bell • Mando spoilers (@bellsybuilds) November 27, 2020

GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN IS ALIVE!? pic.twitter.com/iUZbBQLTtw — Sam 🤙 (@Yaboisammmm) November 27, 2020

DID SHE JUST FUCKING SAY WHERE IS GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN?! FUCK YEAH GOOD LAWRD HELP ME SHE IS LOOKING FOR EZRA AFTER ALL AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH pic.twitter.com/303WSko2BQ — Reallllskytofu🐒 💫 on Arrakis (@vikientofu) November 27, 2020

SPOILER ALERT I CANT STOP SMILING. THRAWN IS BACK!!!!! Does that mean Ezra is alive? Does this mean Thrawn is going to be… The Heir to the Empire? Please let this be the way. I’m all for this 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/TE8bnE3xLP — Felipe Cataquiz (@fvcataquiz3) November 27, 2020

Damn Filoni really took his position and got Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, and Thrawn all back for the live action series, setting up Disney+'s future to be the greatest star wars live action in a while #AhsokaTano #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/dl5p9FkapE — Tyler Erwin (@DA_SHADOWMAN) November 27, 2020

And for the extra Star Wars nerds out there, here’s a theory that could shed some new light on the final moments of Star Wars: Rebels.

*SPOILERS* So if Ashoka is still looking for thrawn, she hasn’t left with Sabine like at the end of rebels and if the mandolorian takes place right after the galactic war then that entire last rebels scene has to be much later on in the Star Wars timeline, right? #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/fMqoH8GIXS — Hurricane Dorian (@DorianColpitts) November 27, 2020

It’s something to think about.