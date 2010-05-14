Weekend Preview: Pacific, SNL Finales

The Pacific (HBO, Sunday) — Part Ten/Series Conclusion. Despite the narrative flaws early in the series, episodes 6 through 9 have been some of most white-knuckled, gruesome, grisly, terrifying, and in all ways pants-sh*tting depictions of war I’ve ever seen. And I don’t know who, if anyone, will become a household name from this (possibly James Badge Dale, who will be in AMC’s “Rubicon” next year), but Rami Malek (inset) is reason enough to watch this miniseries. He plays Corporal “Snafu” Shelton with a mumbling, sociopathic glee that I haven’t seen since I worked with Marines on a daily basis.

Friday Night Lights (NBC) — D’oh! I forgot to DVR the premiere last Friday. I really wish networks would know better than to put quality programming on Friday nights. Guess I’m gonna have to go to Hulu.

Party Down (Starz) — Wait, I don’t think I watched last week’s episode. Did it not record? Why haven’t I seen it in my DVR’d show list? I’m terrible at my job.

Breaking Bad (AMC) — Holy crap! I still haven’t seen last Sunday’s episode because I went to bed after “Treme.” Do you see the theme developing? I guess tonight I’m just going to have to watch all of last weekend’s TV.

Saturday Night Live (NBC) — Season finale. Alec Baldwin hosts for a record 15th time, with musical guests Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Wait, Alec Baldwin and Tom Petty on SNL? Is this 2010, 2000, or 1990?