Weekend Preview: Pacific, SNL Finales

The Pacific (HBO, Sunday) — Part Ten/Series Conclusion. Despite the narrative flaws early in the series, episodes 6 through 9 have been some of most white-knuckled, gruesome, grisly, terrifying, and in all ways pants-sh*tting depictions of war I’ve ever seen. And I don’t know who, if anyone, will become a household name from this (possibly James Badge Dale, who will be in AMC’s “Rubicon” next year), but Rami Malek (inset) is reason enough to watch this miniseries. He plays Corporal “Snafu” Shelton with a mumbling, sociopathic glee that I haven’t seen since I worked with Marines on a daily basis.
Friday Night Lights (NBC) — D’oh! I forgot to DVR the premiere last Friday. I really wish networks would know better than to put quality programming on Friday nights. Guess I’m gonna have to go to Hulu.
Party Down (Starz) — Wait, I don’t think I watched last week’s episode. Did it not record? Why haven’t I seen it in my DVR’d show list? I’m terrible at my job.
Breaking Bad (AMC) — Holy crap! I still haven’t seen last Sunday’s episode because I went to bed after “Treme.” Do you see the theme developing? I guess tonight I’m just going to have to watch all of last weekend’s TV.
Saturday Night Live (NBC) — Season finale. Alec Baldwin hosts for a record 15th time, with musical guests Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Wait, Alec Baldwin and Tom Petty on SNL? Is this 2010, 2000, or 1990?
I know for sure it wont be the kid from Jurassic Park becoming a household name. Guy kind of creeps me out.
fwiw. I’m currently reading “With the Old Breed” by E.B. Sledge. Wow, fucking amazing book. If you thought “The Pacific” was intense read that book.
Tom Petty on SNL? I thought LAST week was “old lady week” over there.
Every episode of “Party Down” is on Netflix, including tonights. That is all.
Snafu definitely went on to become a serial killer.
“Here lies Ronald Wayne Donald. Repeated first grade because he couldn’t figure out scissors.”
Party Down hasn’t been registering as “new episode” on the ol’ DVR for 2 weeks now…
I completely agree on Rami Malek – I kept thinking I’d seen him in something to find out is was f***ing Night at the Museum. He’s fantastic, and I’m hoping to see him in some Bad Lieutenant type s*** soon.
I completely agree that Party Down is fun and an enjoyable show, but I have to bitch about Mad Men. while I enjoy the show, there is nothing that makes me think that it deserves emmys. I understand that the show is premised in the 60’s, I just don’t see anything that makes me think it is better than many shows currently on. I personally think Breaking Bad is incredibly better than most shows on TV now, but after watching many epis of Mad men, I just don’t see the reason for excitement. I understand that I will be flogged for this post, but I really want someone to state why this show is so highly regarded. Thank you for your time.
I believe, but am not sure, Rami Malek is also the teenage terrorist who blew himself up inside that pressure chamber near the beginning of this season’s 24.