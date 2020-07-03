If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Hamilton (Disney+, Friday) — After a bumped-up release date, the cinematic version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s original Broadway production (which nearly broke the Tony Award record and fetched a Pulitzer Prize, a Grammy, and an Olivier Award as well) will be streamable in your living room for Independence Day weekend. The movie version promises to bring “live capture” to viewers in an artistic way, which will harness the power of streaming in an intimate manner, for something that Hamilton fans have never experienced. Read our interview of Okieriete Onaodowan, the longest-tenured original cast member, and enjoy the new behind-the-scenes documentary after the show.

I Am Not Your Negro (Hulu documentary, Friday) — This James Baldwin doc (narrated by Samuel L. Jackson) is based upon his unfinished manuscript, Remember This House, and is based upon his equality-seeking experiences as well as those from civil rights leaders including Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

Warrior Nun (Netflix series, Thursday) — This manga-comic-book adaptation does indeed contain warrior-ing and nunn-ing, but it’s much more than that, including a superhero origin story, a coming-of-age tale, and an often-schlocky creation that arrives with certain expectations from the title itself. The action might take a few breaks, but when it’s on, expect some serious butt kicking of demons.

Hanna: Season 2 (Amazon Prime series, Thursday) — The gritty TV adaptation of Joe Wright’s 2011 film continues after saying goodbye to Joel Kinnaman’s Erik (RIP). Now, the teen assassin has a foe in Utrax’s new leader, John Carmichael, who’s portrayed by Dermot Mulroney. Nothing like a dose of Dermot to antagonize things up, and Mireille Enos will also return as her CIA operative character.

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix series, Wednesday) — This revival should satisfy fans of the original and newcomers alike. Yes, there are some key differences between the show that ran for 14 years, but it feels fresh while still maintaining familiarity. That is to say, these cases will still thrill and chill and captivate the true crime-buff audience, so enjoy this six-episode batch with more to come.

The Whistlers (42 Km Film on Hulu, Thursday) — Romanian New Wave director Corneliu Porumboiu’s 2019 festival-circuit film has a heist for you. The story involves a Romanian cop. who just happens to be a whistleblower, learning a coded whistling language (for real) to help mobsters escape from prison and steal millions of euros.

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (Netflix special, Thursday) — Another stand-up comedy special’s here to bridge the gap between the streaming giant’s regular Tuesday comedy infusions. Thiago Ventura will tell anecdotes about growing up in a poor Brazilian community while digging into social issues and taking a clear stance of actions mattering much more than words.