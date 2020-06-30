The Disney+ premiere of Hamilton just got even bigger.

When the hit musical makes its streaming service debut on July 3, it will be joined by an all-new, behind-the-scenes documentary, Hamilton In-Depth With Kelley Carter. The move feels logical, given the intense passion of Hamilton fans and Disney+’s recent success with making of series like Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2. However, this time around, the Hamilton doc will be a collaboration with ESPN+ and The Undefeated that features Kelley L. Carter hosting a virtual roundtable with the original cast. Via Entertainment Weekly:

“The story and subject matter that Hamilton covers, and the creative vision of its architects and actors, are more timely than ever,” Jimmy Pitaro, president of ESPN and co-chair, Disney Media Networks, said in a statement. “The Undefeated, and Kelley L. Carter, are uniquely positioned to help connect audiences – whether they have never seen the show, or have seen it 10 times – to the creative process, people and significance of Hamilton as it debuts on Disney+.”

The documentary announcement coincides with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s recent Houston Chronicle interview, in which he addresses concerns that debuting the musical on Disney+ will “lessen its cachet.” Miranda disagrees, and the musical star and creator is happy that new audiences will finally get to see the show for the low price of a Disney+ subscription. He has no qualms with bucking tradition to give the show what he feels is an “enhancement” and not a “replacement.”

“The conventional wisdom is don’t put out a movie while your show is still in theaters,” Miranda told the Chronicle. “The conventional wisdom is wrong.”

Hamilton and Hamilton In-Depth with Kelley Carter premieres July 3 on Disney+

(Via Entertainment Weekly, Houston Chronicle)