Hanna: Season 3 (Amazon Prime series) — Esmé Creed-Miles is back as the pint-sized, badass title character, who’s still attempting to defeat the mysterious powers that be while Dermot Mulroney’s operative is as sinister as ever. The third season promises more fight scenes and thrills, all while more characters get backstories, and Mireille Enos’ character forms one half of a lady power duo to cross generations. F Is For Family: Season 5 (Netflix series) — Bill Burr returns to the 1970s with his animated fever dream of a time when no such thing as political correctness (or helicopter parenting). Not only is the voice of Burr back but also Laura Dern, Justin Long, Sam Rockwell, and more, all returning for the profane ride. Here’s some regularly scheduled programming: How To With John Wilson (Friday, HBO 10:00pm) — The “anxious New Yorker” (as he refers to himself) and documentary filmmaker returns for more slice-of-life and refreshingly funny accounts of existing in the Big Apple. This season promises some unexpected moments with unyielding honesty at every turn. Don’t worry, you’re in good hands. The Waltons’ Homecoming (Sunday, CW 9:00pm) — Another reboot surfaces with the Walton family in 1933, when a winter storm causes John Boy to embark upon a most dangerous mission. Succession (Sunday, HBO 9:00pm) — It’s Kendall’s birthday party, all while Shiv and Roman are maneuvering alongside Lukas Matsson following his Logan snub. Fear The Walking Dead (Sunday, CBS 9:00pm) — The tower’s a dangerous place for Morgan when he needs help, probably from Strand. Dexter (Sunday, Showtime 9:00pm) — The new season is a bloody good time, and this week, Harrison is lauded as a hero, but there’s more than meets the eye to this situation.

The Hot Zone: Anthrax (Sunday, Nat Geo 9:00 & 10:00pm) — Daniel Dae Kim stars in this season that foucses upon an anthrax attack upon the United States and, more specifically, heads to 30 Rock. Hightown (Starz 9:00pm) — Ray’s feeling more positive on the Thanksgiving holiday while Frankie and Jackie feel otherwise. Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount 9:00pm) — Jeremy Renner alongside Kyle Chandler and Dianne Wiest as a member of the power-brokering McLusky family, who are running their Michigan town. This week, Mitch and Mike are acting as prisoner liaisons while navigating the community. The Walking Dead: The World Beyond (Sunday, AMC 10:00pm) — This season will soon draw to a close, and hopefully, those timelines will start to intersect regarding the undead. Yellowjackets (Sunday, Showtime 10:00) — The group must decide whether or not to look for shelter or stay put, all while Taissa and Shauna are navigating a tough present tense. Curb Your Enthusiasm (Sunday, HBO 10:30pm) — Larry David will fight a “tiny woman,” apparently. Put this episode on your weekend agenda. Here are some more streaming picks: The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles (Paramount+ series) — Oh boy, this is the season of the “trueeee storyeeee” as put into earworm mode by country singer Jon Brennan. That would be Season 2 of the infamous O.G. reality series “when people stopped being polite… and start getting real.” They’re back (that’d include Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, and Tami Roman) after 30 years, and we’ll see if those beefs survived the decades.