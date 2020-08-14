If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Lovecraft Country (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — This series (created by Misha Green, based upon Matt Ruff’s 1950s-set dark fantasy novel, and executive produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams) will blow your expectations away. It’s an audacious, ambitious, and absolutely astounding horror series with standout performances from Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, and the rest of the cast.

Project Power (Netflix film) — Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in the next Netflix action movie about superpowers that can be unlocked through a mysterious drug. Who created the pills, and can the resulting crime wave be stopped? Well, the powers only last five minutes per drug hit, so these are some fast moving criminals for sure.

Boys State (Apple TV+ film) — This A24-produced documentary scored a Sundance Grand Jury prize and follows a group of Texas teens who run their own mock government. Tune in to find out if they go all Lord of the Flies or not.

The Legend of Korra (series arriving on Netflix) — Amid the current controversy involving a live-action Avatar The Last Airbender, all four seasons of this animated sequel series (from Nickelodeon) have arrived for the binging.

Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix series) — You totally know what this series is about already (not Warrior Nuns), but let’s do this anyway. Two fraternal twins decide to rebel against their religious Southern upbringing by joining forces with a veteran bounty hunter named Bowser. Jenji Kohan (Orange Is The New Black) is executive producing, so expect things to get weird.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+ series) — Jason Sudeikis is reviving his small-time college football coach character (who hails back to 2013 NBC Sports English Premier League coverage) for this show. Lasso is somehow coaching professional English soccer, and good luck to him.

The Great Heist (Netflix series) — This story about “the robbery of the century” is based upon true events that transpired during 1994’s assault on the Bank of the Republic. $33 million is an unbelievable take for sure.

A few must-see leftovers from last week:

An American Pickle (HBO Max) — Seth Rogen‘s dual roles have arrived, and the end product is both touching and hilarious to witness. Rogen plays a 1920s Jewish immigrant who falls into a vat of pickle juice and is perfectly “brined” for 100 years, so suspend your disbelief and enjoy the surprising amount of nuance here. It’s both an interesting match-up and a truly inspired Jewish version of Encino Man.