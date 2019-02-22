Getty Image

91st Annual Academy Awards (Sunday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — The strangely hostless Oscars are upon us. Tune in for our live coverage of the event as the action unfolds. It’s pretty wild that the Best Picture nominees include both the beloved Black Panther and critical outler Bohemian Rhapsody, along with more traditionally expected nominees like Roma and A Star Is Born. Anything could go down, and we’re here for it.

True Detective (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — The third season has largely seen a return to form with Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff masterfully playing the titular pair of intestigators, and speeding toward the finale encourages a pause for these lingering questions. Will the Purcell mystery be solved, and more importantly, will this be a satisfying resolution?

Paddleton (Netflix, Friday) — Ray Romano and Mark Duplass star in this series about two introverted best friends who take their relationship to a new level when one is diagnosed with terminal cancer. As sad as this show sounds, there’s plenty of darkly comedic flourishes to be found.

Here are the rest of this weekend’s notable listings for new programming.

MacGyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — Riley goes head to head with a hacker who messed with a SWAT team, and the Phoenix tries to recover the body of a pilot who died while testing a MacGyver-designed laser mapping system.

Last Man Standing (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Mike’s excited about Ryan’s business tactics pointing toward his embrace of capitalism, and Kyle and Mandy start digging for a new apartment.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — Sid’s got commitment issues revolving around his new guy, John, while Margaret confronts a phobia.

Hawaii Five-O (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — A pyramid scheme leads to murder while Five-O digs though a mountain of potential suspects. That’s so much heavier than anyone expected from selling essential oils, right?

Proven Innocent (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — A rape victim has been unjustly convicted of murder, which leads the Injustice Defense Group to take on the case as Madeline discovers a secret about Levi’s past.

The Blacklist (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — The first of two new episodes finds Liz and Jennifer probing Red’s secrets while he attempts to broker piece between two rival prison gangs.

The Blacklist (Friday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — Part two of this evening’s events sees Red attempting to clear himself on treason charges while the Task Force digs into dark secrets leveraged by a Blacklister.

Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Interview guests include Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and author Bernard-Henri Lévy while former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, Republican strategist Rick Wilson, and ex-DNC Chair Donna Brazile round out the panel.

Dynasties (Saturday, BBC America 9:00 p.m.) — The latest heartbreaking series from the Planet Earth II team winds down with a making-of episode summing up the stories of five animal families.

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Alpha’s Whisperers cult heads to the Hilltop to resolve a family matter, and the Kingdom makes a dangerous supply run.

Shameless (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Kevin and V. come up with a plan during a blackout while Fiona deals with the fallout of Lip telling her to get out.

Black Monday (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Debts rise to the forefront as Mo and Dawn attend the Predator’s Ball in an attempt to shake up some quick cash. Meanwhile, Blair deals with some weekend work.

Crashing (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) – Kat grows jealous of Pete’s closeness to his ex-girlfriend while they attend a Seth Meyers viewing party.

High Maintenance (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) – This episode is called “Fingerbutt.” Enough said? Perhaps, but The Guy helps a depressed veterinarian get into mushrooms, but to both their surprises, the poor fellow develops a tolerance.

SMILF (Sunday, Showtime 10:30 p.m.) – The single mom is apparently “in love forever” was Bridgette and Rafi attempt to prepare for impending parenthood.

Last Week With John Oliver (Sunday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) – John Oliver is back with a whole new set of targets. Who won’t he roast? One can only guess.