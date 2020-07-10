If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Palm Springs (Hulu, Friday) — This Sundance hit from Andy Samberg and his Lonely Island partners is stylish and silly and absolutely fantastic. It also busted the Sundance acquisition record in a “nice” way, and it’s got a Groundhog Day-esque, summery twist.

The Old Guard (Netflix, Friday) — Charlize Theron kicking butt. What else must you know before checking out what might be the closest thing to a summer blockbuster that we’ll see this year? Well, she’s also an immortal mercenary, who’s leading a group of immortal mercenaries, and they might see their immortal-ness exposed, which means they might no longer be immortal. Sounds like a winner.

Greyhound (Apple TV+, Friday) — Need a little Hanx in your life? The Saving Private Ryan star is doing World War II again, and it’s an exciting ride that puts the sea-pedal to the metal from beginning to end. Turn down the lights and relish this one.

Relic (VOD, Friday) — This critically acclaimed haunted-house movie from IFC and director Natalie Erika James did respectable drive-in business last weekend. Starring Robyn Nevin, Emily Mortimerm and Bella Heathcoate, here’s your chance to receive a fresh bone-chilling experience in the privacy of your own home.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix series, Friday) — This is the second travel-related reality show starring the former High School Musical heartthrob, and this time, his focus is not on roughing it but seeking out wellness.

In case you managed to miss this last weekend:

Hamilton (Disney+) — After a bumped-up release date, the cinematic version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s original Broadway production (which nearly broke the Tony Award record and fetched a Pulitzer Prize, a Grammy, and an Olivier Award as well) is finally streamable in your living room. The movie version promises to bring “live capture” to viewers in an artistic way, which will harness the power of streaming in an intimate manner, for something that Hamilton fans have never experienced. Read our interview of Okieriete Onaodowan, the longest-tenured original cast member, and enjoy the new behind-the-scenes documentary after the show.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Friday Night In With The Morgans (Friday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are at it again while hosting celebrity friends to hopefully distract us from reality.