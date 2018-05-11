Weekend Preview: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Once Again Proves That It Deserves To Stay On The Air

#What's On Tonight
05.11.18 1 hour ago 3 Comments

FOX

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Sunday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — Despite being critically acclaimed and beloved by fans, Brooklyn Nine-Nine was canceled on Thursday afternoon. While it looks like there is a chance it could be picked up by another streaming service, one can’t help but approach these final episodes of season five with a little sadness. Amy and Rosa team up to take out a killer that has eluded them for seven years. Go get ‘im, ladies.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — Jane has to call upon someone from her past in order to take down a growing threat.

Dynasty (Friday, The CW 8:00 p.m.) — Alexis continues to wreck havok in the Colby family. Fallon attempts to take control of the company.

Once Upon A Time (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Henry finds himself facing off against Wish Rumple in order to save the residents of Hyperion Heights.

Hawaii Five-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — McGarrett joins the SEAL Team to rescue his mentor.

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Friday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — Daisy faces some huge decisions now that her new role is destroyer of worlds.

Life Sentence (Friday, The CW 9:00 p.m.) — Stella, Dr. Grant, and Sadie go on a road trip to a clinical trial. Wes has to deal with a potentially life-changing decision while Stella is away.

Patrick Melrose (Saturday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the dissolute Melrose, who deals with the death of his father while also facing a host of personal demons.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 6 hours ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 7 hours ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 2 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP