Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Sunday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — Despite being critically acclaimed and beloved by fans, Brooklyn Nine-Nine was canceled on Thursday afternoon. While it looks like there is a chance it could be picked up by another streaming service, one can’t help but approach these final episodes of season five with a little sadness. Amy and Rosa team up to take out a killer that has eluded them for seven years. Go get ‘im, ladies.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — Jane has to call upon someone from her past in order to take down a growing threat.

Dynasty (Friday, The CW 8:00 p.m.) — Alexis continues to wreck havok in the Colby family. Fallon attempts to take control of the company.

Once Upon A Time (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Henry finds himself facing off against Wish Rumple in order to save the residents of Hyperion Heights.

Hawaii Five-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — McGarrett joins the SEAL Team to rescue his mentor.

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Friday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — Daisy faces some huge decisions now that her new role is destroyer of worlds.

Life Sentence (Friday, The CW 9:00 p.m.) — Stella, Dr. Grant, and Sadie go on a road trip to a clinical trial. Wes has to deal with a potentially life-changing decision while Stella is away.

Patrick Melrose (Saturday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the dissolute Melrose, who deals with the death of his father while also facing a host of personal demons.