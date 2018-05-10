Beloved by many, watched by not enough to keep Fox’s ax from coming down, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is now canceled. The Andy Sandberg cop comedy that’s spent five fresh seasons on Rotten Tomatoes is no longer, along with Will Forte’s The Last Man on Earth and Kaitlin Olson’s The Mick. Now is not a good time to be a critically acclaimed comedy on Fox, and fans know it.
With the news of the show’s cancelation comes the equally odd news that Fox will be picking up Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing, which was canceled by ABC after six seasons on the network. This could be the Roseanne Effect™ in play, with her show seeing huge ratings in this year of our Lord, 2018.
It has led to fan outcries, as expected. Some are mournful, others are simply sharing their favorite moments from such a delightful and endearing show. If Last Man Standing can get picked back up, so can Brooklyn Nine-Nine, right? If Lin-Manuel Miranda wants the show on the air, he can snap his fingers like a reverse Thanos and make that happen, right?
It seems as if petitions to get the show picked up at another network, or simply have Fox renew it after dumping it are picking up steam.
I look forward to not watching what they replace it with because everything on Fox is a pile of shit.
God damn, I looked it up, they still air GOTHAM on that channel. Maybe they are going for 100% mouth-breather ratings…?
This is their best show, far and away. They’re canceling this and bringing back Last Man Standing? Holy shit, that’s a cruel joke.
Isn’t his last name Samberg, not Sandberg? Do editors even edit anything anymore before rushing it to print?
This sucks cause I really enjoy this show. Raymond Holt is amazing. One of my favorite characters in a long time.
I’m laughing my ass off at the reactions. The typical reaction is how they watch it on Netflix or on FOX.com and are beside themselves that FOX would cancel it. Like literally zero idea how ratings work.
I watch 2 shows on Fox. Brooklyn 99 and Bobs Burgers. Now they want to take away half of my joy…