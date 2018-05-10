FOX

Beloved by many, watched by not enough to keep Fox’s ax from coming down, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is now canceled. The Andy Sandberg cop comedy that’s spent five fresh seasons on Rotten Tomatoes is no longer, along with Will Forte’s The Last Man on Earth and Kaitlin Olson’s The Mick. Now is not a good time to be a critically acclaimed comedy on Fox, and fans know it.

With the news of the show’s cancelation comes the equally odd news that Fox will be picking up Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing, which was canceled by ABC after six seasons on the network. This could be the Roseanne Effect™ in play, with her show seeing huge ratings in this year of our Lord, 2018.

It has led to fan outcries, as expected. Some are mournful, others are simply sharing their favorite moments from such a delightful and endearing show. If Last Man Standing can get picked back up, so can Brooklyn Nine-Nine, right? If Lin-Manuel Miranda wants the show on the air, he can snap his fingers like a reverse Thanos and make that happen, right?

RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE

I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS

THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS#RenewB99 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 10, 2018

It seems as if petitions to get the show picked up at another network, or simply have Fox renew it after dumping it are picking up steam.

I will miss Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a show that gave us Raymond Holt, who the world badly needed. pic.twitter.com/DakPDYFxQa — A.B. (@AlannaBennett) May 10, 2018

HELLO @NETFLIX WE WANT BROOKLYN NINE NINE TO LIVE ON THANK YOU FOR FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION — Aminatou Sow (@aminatou) May 10, 2018