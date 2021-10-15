Succession (Sunday, HBO 9:00pm) — Well, well, well. Jeremy Strong’s Kendall lit this seriously screwed-up family on fire during the last season finale. As a result, Brian Cox’s Logan Roy is ready to go “full f*cking beast,” and that means a lot of things, but one important one: it’s time for everyone to f*ck off. Alexander Skarsgård and Adrien Brody join the club this season, and maybe the Pope (or a pope) is somehow involved, but one thing remains clear throughout this show: alliances are made to be broken. In other words, the familiar civil war is on. No other show besides Deadwood has been able to wield profanity with such adept rhythm, and it’s time to get Shakespearean again up in this motherf*cker while I keep on rooting for Shiv Roy to (finally) dominate all.

Fear The Walking Dead (Sunday, CBS 9:00pm) — This show didn’t shy away from speculation that a possible time jump was in store for this spinoff to tie some of The Walking Dead universe threads together. Yet a teaser showed that things don’t look too time-jumpy ahead of premiere day. Morgan and Grace awaken in the bunker, and she heads out into the outside world while wearing a protective suit and gazing out into the immediate wasteland before walking past an incapacitated walker on the ground. All of this would lead one to believe that, nope, there’s no leap into the future here, but the good news is that this spinoff found fresh legs last year.

These streaming picks make great appetizers:

Halloween Kills (Universal movie on Peacock) — A horror blockbuster is here to spook you in your living rooms, y’all. Michael Myers survives that damn fire, which leads to a fully-had-it-up-to-here mindset of Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, who’s mad as hell at firefighters and vowing that Michael Myers is going down. If it was a matter of wills and badassery, she could make it happen, but that’s not how things usually roll out in this franchise. Laurie may believe that she can (once again) presumably kill her brother and tormenter, but the bloodbath is only getting started. David Gordon Green directs again here, and he’ll be back for Halloween Ends, so good luck, Laurie.

You: Season 3 (Netflix series) — Nothing says (twisted) family bonding like two parents digging a grave for their murder victims while an infant sits in his car seat and does his best to amuse himself. Yikes. Fortunately for all of us, however, the show about Stalker Joe manages to sustain its gimmick and volley the nutso-factor into the stratosphere. It’s a lot like Mr. & Mrs. Smith but with serial killers. Joe (or “Will”) can’t give up his ways (including his roaming eyes), Love refuses to give up hers, and their sleepy little suburb is about to get rocked into oblivion.

Here’s some regularly scheduled programming:

SNL (Saturday, HBO 11:29pm) — Rami Malek hosts with musical guest Young Thug.

The Equalizer (Sunday, CBS 8:00pm) — Queen Latifah’s McCall ends up in a foreign government’s crosshairs when a friend (and daughter of a diplomat) enlists her help for a job. Meanwhile, Dante is under suspicion from the same detective who’s after the Equalizer vigilante under DA’s orders.