Succession (Sunday, HBO 9:00pm) — The season finale will follow up on whatever the heck happened to Kendall in the pool. Meanwhile, Shiv (the show’s least likable character, for sure) and Roman are attempting to figure out the GoJo-Waystar future while Logan actually stays kind-of quiet. Oh, and there needs to be some substantial followup on those d*ck picks. Scandal!

The Unforgivable (Netflix film) — Sandra Bullock returns to her Bird Box stomping grounds to play an ex-felon who can’t catch a break. She portrays Ruth, who attempts to reintegrate into society and finds that no one wants to (as the film’s title suggests) forgive her. True redemption might only be possible if Ruth finds and repairs her relationship with an estranged younger sibling. It’s heavy stuff, sure, but Bullock has proven time and time again that she can go both dark and light and always captivate in the process.

Anne Boleyn (AMC+ limited series) — Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) stars in this reimagining of Tutor England’s era of King Henry VIII, and history will tell us that Anne, his second wife, did not fare well, given that no male heir surfaced from the marriage. The story leans toward psychological thriller rather than period drama, and the patriarchal society gets a feminist twist here. One mayor bonus here will be Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), who portrays George Boleyn, brother of Anne. Expect a visionary take on a snapshot of time that people only thought that they understood.

Welcome To Earth (Nat Geo and Disney+ limited series) — Darren Aronofsky produces and Will Smith stars in this extraordinary global adventure that will remind everyone that there’s plenty of surfaces on Earth that humans have barely noticed as of yet. The show takes adventures to silently roaring volcanoes and journeys into morphing deserts and highlights all of the breathtaking moments that nature has to offer. Maybe, just maybe, Will’s sense of awe and palpable enthusiasm will take your mind away from all of those horror stories that he’s been relaying on the promotional trail. One can only hope, and maybe we’ll see some Independence Day jokes, too.

Here’s some regularly scheduled programming:

How To With John Wilson (Friday, HBO 10:00pm) — The “anxious New Yorker” (as he refers to himself) and documentary filmmaker returns for more slice-of-life, refreshingly funny accounts of existing in the Big Apple. This season promises some unexpected moments with unyielding honesty at every turn. Don’t worry, you’re in good hands.

Miss Universe (Sunday, FOX 7:00pm) — Steve Harvey returns as host, and no matter how many times this happens, you can bet that no one will stop anticipating a repeat of this moment. He knows it, too, and good on him for doing this thing anyway.

Dexter (Sunday, Showtime 9:00pm) — The new season is a bloody good time, and this week, Dexter’s Dark Passenger will followup on the bloody fallout from Harrison’s drug bender. Also, Angela’s onto something.

Hightown (Starz 9:00pm) — Jackie’s finding herself at a crossroad while Ray’s looking toward finally achieving his dreams.

Yellowjackets (Sunday, Showtime 10:00) — Natalie and Misty stumble upon a stallion, and Shauna’s partying on Halloween while, in the past, there’s a dark arts slumber party.