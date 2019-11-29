With Thanksgiving weekend upon us, food and family will be central, and hopefully, you’ll have enough downtime to enjoy some delicious TV offerings. If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The Irishman (Wednesday, Netflix film) — Martin Scorsese’s back with another epic, organized-crime saga, this time for the streaming giant. It is both phenomenal and sprawling with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino here to lend some Godfather flair. They even talked Joe Pesci into climbing aboard in this story about hustler and hitman Frank Sheeran and the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa.

The Report (Friday, Amazon Prime film) — This explosive thriller stars Adam Driver and is based on actual events, in which an idealistic Senate staffer dives into a deep investigation to expose the CIA’s torture program to the public. Annette Bening and Tim Blake Nelson are also along for the ride, so you know this project is stuffed with talent.

Broken (Wednesday, Netflix Series) — It’s Black Friday, so enjoy this investigative documentary series from the creators of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and Rotten, who teamed up to expose fraud and corruption behind some of the most prevailing merchandise, including makeup, vaping devices, and plastics.

Mike Birbiglia: The New One (Tuesday, Netflix Stand-Up Special) — The brilliant and confessional comedian and storyteller attempts to reach global audience for his Broadway-based set that’s partially focused on the existential question of bringing more humans onto the Earth. So it’s kinda heavy, but hilarious.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Room 104 (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — The third season finale might not all take place in the nondescript hotel room of the series, but instead in a lush jungle where a scientist awakens on a layover. Hmm.

Ray Donovan (Sunday, Showtime 8:00 p.m.) — Ray and Molly grow closer due to a family connection while Claudette makes a discovery about Daryll, and Bunchy’s looking for a pay raise.