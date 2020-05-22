Social distancing continues this weekend amid the global pandemic, and several new TV seasons are here for the binging. If nothing here suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The Lovebirds (Netflix movie, Friday) — Kumail Nanjiani might have a lot to say about The Beastmaster and Krull, but his movie with Issa Rae is also sliding onto Netflix. They portray a couple who get sucked into a murder mystery, and god only knows if they and their relationship will make it though this (hilarious) ordeal.

Homecoming: Season 2 (Amazon Prime series, Friday) — Janelle Monáe is the new Julia Roberts, sort of. Monáe’s character wakes up in a rowboat with no clue about her identity or why she’s floating in the middle of a lake. Cue another unsettling season of conspiracies.

Rocketman (Hulu, Friday) — Taron Egerton’s fantastic turn as Elton John is finally home on a streaming service. Enjoy the spectacle and emotion of Bernie Taupin’s rise to iconic status, including his 1970s breakthrough and the subsequent fantastical transformation.

Defending Jacob (Apple TV episode, Friday) — Chris Evans’ dad/ex-prosecutor character attempts to pull off a few last-ditch efforts to prove the innocence of his son, who’s been charged with murder.

Control Z (Netflix series, Friday) — A nefarious hacker dumps students’ secrets upon an entire school, which leads to an overthrowing of the entire social order. Only a recluse named Sofia can save them all from more disaster, so let’s hear it for inventive introverts.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Friday Night In with The Morgans (Friday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are back, hopefully with more insight into The Walking Dead.