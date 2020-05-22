Social distancing continues this weekend amid the global pandemic, and several new TV seasons are here for the binging. If nothing here suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.
The Lovebirds (Netflix movie, Friday) — Kumail Nanjiani might have a lot to say about The Beastmaster and Krull, but his movie with Issa Rae is also sliding onto Netflix. They portray a couple who get sucked into a murder mystery, and god only knows if they and their relationship will make it though this (hilarious) ordeal.
Homecoming: Season 2 (Amazon Prime series, Friday) — Janelle Monáe is the new Julia Roberts, sort of. Monáe’s character wakes up in a rowboat with no clue about her identity or why she’s floating in the middle of a lake. Cue another unsettling season of conspiracies.
Rocketman (Hulu, Friday) — Taron Egerton’s fantastic turn as Elton John is finally home on a streaming service. Enjoy the spectacle and emotion of Bernie Taupin’s rise to iconic status, including his 1970s breakthrough and the subsequent fantastical transformation.
Defending Jacob (Apple TV episode, Friday) — Chris Evans’ dad/ex-prosecutor character attempts to pull off a few last-ditch efforts to prove the innocence of his son, who’s been charged with murder.
Control Z (Netflix series, Friday) — A nefarious hacker dumps students’ secrets upon an entire school, which leads to an overthrowing of the entire social order. Only a recluse named Sofia can save them all from more disaster, so let’s hear it for inventive introverts.
Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:
Friday Night In with The Morgans (Friday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are back, hopefully with more insight into The Walking Dead.
Betty (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — This week, Janay struggles to do the right thing in the face of a tangential #MeToo dilemma, as Skate Kitchen director Crystal Moselle (The Wolfpack) brings back her O.G. crew for this funny and freewheeling series.
Billions (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Taylor’s missed opportunity leads to scrambling and an attempt to salvage the whole mess.
Killing Eve (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Villanelle and Dasha embark upon a new mission together while Eve digs into Villanelle’s whereabouts.
Snowpiercer (Sunday, TNT 9:00 p.m.) — Layton starts digging into the murder while actually gathering intel for The Tail’s revolution. Elsewhere, Melanie’s dealing with a resource crisis involving the whole train.
I Know This Much Is True (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Mark Ruffalo’s devastating portrayal of twins sees Dominick prep for a hearing with a review board that holds Thomas’ fate in its hands. Also, painful childhood memories for the twins abound.
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — A confrontation between Tiago and Mateo goes down along with Josefina’s confession to Sister Molly.
Insecure (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — A couple’s vacation for Molly and Andrew goes smoothly until a hotel employee throws a wrench into things.
Run (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — The season finale finds Ruby and Billy at a difficult crossroads about their future, and it’s not looking good for love.
Harley Quinn (Sunday, Syfy 11:30 p.m.) — Harley goes on a mission to rescue Ivy from Scarecrow and explores whether the Legion of Doom is responsible.
Creepshow (Monday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — Harry accidentally brings a scarecrow to life, and Lydia attempts to cover up after murdering her lover, but she gets stuck in an elevator with the body.