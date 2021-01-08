Tiger (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — This documentary takes an intimate look at the rise, fall, and return of Tiger Woods. Our own Vince Mancini calls this an irresistible watch, and the film charts the prodigy’s obsession with his sport that led him to the highest of heights and fame, which led to a downward spiral, and eventually, an epic comeback.

Pretend It’s A City (Netflix limited series) — Marty Scorsese’s back on Netflix while directing this project revolving around long-time friend Fran Lebowitz. The series follows her “New Yorker to the core” brand of straight talking in what’s essentially a punchy guidebook that will appeal to true New Yorkers. Scorsese, too, gives his own takes on the Big Apple, so expect a double dose of attitude on everything from tourists to the subways to the arts to, yes, Times Square.

The Mystic Sisters Present: Mystery Mansion (Amazon prime special) — Inspired by cult comedies like What We Do In The Shadows and Evil Dead, this comedy special chronicles incompetent characters that face chaos and doom while also battling each other. There’s a mystical mansion and a portal of power, and everything has a very Mystery Science Theater 3000 flavor in this sketch-comedy special.

Pieces of a Woman (Netflix film) — Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf star as Martha and Sean, respectively, who experience an unimaginable tragedy when a home birth goes wrong. Martha then undertakes a yearlong odyssey while coping with grief and her relationship with Sean, which (unsurprisingly) strains under the pressure of their mutual loss. Meanwhile, Ellen Burstyn plays her overbearing mom, and Molly Parker plays the publicly shamed midwife. Look for this movie to be an awards contender.

Herself (Amazon prime film) — A single mother escapes her abusive partner and builds a new life with the help of a marvelous crew of unexpected helpers. It’s an illuminating journey that finds inspiration in, strangely, a bedtime story. Alright!

Fatale (VOD film) — This psychological thriller stars Hilary Swank and Michael Ealy. He plays a sports agent who falls in with a sexy and mysterious woman (Swank), who turns out to be a police detective. And of course, he’s risking his family, career, and life after becoming embroiled within her investigation.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Supermarket Sweep (Sunday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Leslie Jones and every bit of her enthusiasm will host contestants in this revival of the grocery-shopping game show.