HBO

True Detective (Sunday, HBO 9:00-11:00 p.m.) — Watch the first two episodes of the highly anticipated third season that aims to recapture mojo by returning to the sprawling, mythic formula that made the first season so compelling. Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff are the new detectives that work a decades-spanning case revolving around a macabre crime in the Ozarks.

Sex Education (Netflix, Friday) — Gillian Anderson plays a sex guru, so what more do you need to know for streaming purposes? If that’s not enough to rev your motor, this series is a coming-of-age drama that’s infused with dark comedy as Asa Butterfield plays a teen whose mother can’t stop giving “the talk.” All of this knowledge ends up coming in handy for entrepreneurial ends.

Friends From College (Netflix, Friday) — Season two arrives to touch base with the codependent group of Harvard graduates who are attempting to recover from infighting, crossed boundaries, failed relationships, adultery, and, well, life. By the end of this season, they may very well all go separate ways.

MacGyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — A soccer mom by day turns out to be a master catburgler at night, and when an underworld criminal looks to harness her talents to acquire a dirty bomb, the team’s on the case.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — Jane goes toe-to-toe with Remi while the crew figures out how to get Jane back on the train. Can you believe this crazy tattoo show’s still on the air?

Last Man Standing (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — A foreign exchange student named Jen may be too polite for people to handle, and Mike can’t find common ground with her.

The Cool Kids (Friday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — Hank sets out to host a closed-circuit TV show for the retirement home, but Sid’s sensational style threatens to overtake the entire channel. Meanwhile, Charlie’s also got his sights set on a widow who’s still in bereavement mode.

The Blacklist (Friday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — The Task Force is on the prowl for an underground biohacker while Red’s attempting to cure himself of a problem.

Hawaii Five-O (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — A life-threatening car accident threatens Danny and Rachel, and a missing rehab patient prompts Tani and Koa to join forces.

Blue Bloods (Friday, CBS 10:00 p.m.) — Frank bumps into a former officer who’s now a waitress, and he attempts to get her back onto the force after reconsidering how she was dismissed. Also, a star college basketball player may have been murdered over sports betting.

God Friended Me (Sunday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — Miles receives 76 simultaneous friend suggestions from the God account, and he’s got the added pressure of Ali crashing with him during her apartment’s fumigation.

The Simpsons (Sunday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Lisa daydreams what it’s like to be part of a more cultured family and then sets about trying to live a double life.

Bob’s Burgers (Sunday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — The Belchers start meddling with Teddy’s love lie to find him a dream girl while Tina thinks she knows best.

NCIS: Los Angeles (Sunday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — The team helps a Syrian seeking justice after an attack that aims to stop him from proving that civilians were targeted with chemical weapons.

Family Guy (Sunday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — Peter becomes, uh, White House press secretary for President Trump, and the Griffin family heads to D.C.

Rel (Sunday, FOX 9:30 p.m.) — Rel’s daughter gets into trouble at school, prompting him to go to Cleveland while Brittany helps Nat in Chicago.

Ray Donovan (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Score settling is the task for Ray as he struggles with the past and the enormous mess of his family.

Dirty John (Sunday, Bravo 10:00 p.m.) — The season finale arrives with all the violence one would expect for those who have followed either the podcast or this series about John Meehan. The truth is still stranger than fiction.

Madam Secretary (Sunday, CBS 10:00 p.m.) — Elizabeth’s deal with a military contractor is on the line while possible war with China looms large. Matt also upsets Daisy by doing a terrible job of caring for her dog.