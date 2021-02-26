The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu Original film) — Directed by Lee Daniels and starring Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Andra Day, this film follows the legendary jazz musician who was targeted in the 1940s by the federal government. This was all part of an effort to radicalize the war on drugs, which led to the feds attempting to stop Holiday’s “Strange Fruit” ballad from happening. It’s an at-times heart-wrenching portrait of a powerful civil rights activist and musical icon whose work still resonates, 80 years later and beyond.

The Golden Globes (Sunday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — Nothing is normal about this past year, and Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are undoubtedly going to embrace that sentiment as co-hosts (from separate coasts) of this year’s ceremony. Check out all of the nominees here and then consider all of the snubs and the shenanigans afoot before the big night. Please join us for live coverage of this event.

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Expect the beginning of the end to arrive for this long-running flagship series of AMC’s expanding zombie-apocalyptic universe. Maggie is back and toughened up by what she’s gone through since leaving, and Negan’s not happy about it. Well, Negan might have it coming, for real this time?

Wandavision: Episode 7 (Disney+ series) — This week’s emotionally charged penultimate episode had one heck of a post-credits scene that points toward some possible Paul Bettany trolling of the Marvel-loving audience. One thing is clear, though: Kathryn Hahn does not miss.

Tom And Jerry (Warner Bros. film) — This live-action/CGI-animation hybrid follows the continuing legendary rivalry between the title cat and mouse. They’re taking a New York City hotel by storm and launching mayhem-filled adventures as a massive, high-profile wedding looms. Chloe Grace Moretz stars as a wedding planner who’s there to wrangle them, and I believe we can all guess how well that goes. Godspeed.

Punky Brewster: Season 1 (Peacock reboot series) — Hear me out here on this one. Reboot madness won’t stop (no matter what we do), and after NBCU’s streaming service did the Saved By The Bell thing (which is already renewed for a second season), the progression toward Punky Power shouldn’t be too surprising. In this series, Punky’s a single mom who finds herself inspired by meeting a young orphan who possesses of all her old spunk. Both Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson reprise their roles, and Freddie Prinze Jr. plays Punky’s ex-husband. Did she go by “Punky” or “Penelope” while taking wedding vows? I kind-of need to know.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Hip Hop Uncovered (Friday, FX 9:00 & 10:19 p.m.) — This six-part docuseries will air two episodes again tonight. This week, the OG’s must choose between keeping with their existing code of the street or joining the establishment. They also move toward becoming modern-day Robin Hoods while hoping to transform their communities to ensure a better future for all.

Saturday Night Live (Saturday, NBC 11:29 p.m.) — Nick Jonas doubles as both host and musical guest.

Supermarket Sweep (Sunday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Leslie Jones and every bit of her enthusiasm will host contestants in this revival of the grocery-shopping game show.