It’s been three years since the Prison Break special and 11 years since it was regularly on-air, but if you’re hoping for another return to the show that began with one brother breaking another brother out of jail, you’re out of luck. Or at least you’ll have to do without one of its stars: As caught by Deadline, Wentworth Miller said he was done with both the show and with playing straight characters.

The actor broke the news over Instagram, in a caption attached to a blank, white image. “I’m out. Of PB. Officially,” Miller wrote. “Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told).” He knew the news wouldn’t be popular with all. “I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry,” adding, “If you’re hot and bothered [because] you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one…That’s your work.”

Miller came out in 2013, four years after its fourth season ended. On this Fox hit, he played Michael, a man who discovered his brother (Dominic Purcell) had been wrongly imprisoned. To get him out, he hatched an elaborate escape plan, and their adventures continued long after the titular act. Since then he’s kept a relatively low acting profile, appearing on comics shows like The Flash and Batwoman. He’s also a screenwriter, having written Park Chan-wook’s 2013 thriller Stoker, with Mia Wasikowska and Nicole Kidman, and the Kate Beckinsale-led The Disapointments Room.

