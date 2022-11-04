HBO Has Sent ‘Westworld’ To Robot Heaven After Four Seasons

Westworld, the most confusing show on television that also happened to be very fun, has been canceled by HBO, presumably to make more room for Game of Thrones content, though that’s just a very well-educated guess.

HBO confirmed that the sci-fi series, which accumulated a very impressive 54 Emmy nominations over the last six years, would not return for a fifth season. HBO released the following statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter:

Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step. We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It’s been a thrill to join them on this journey.

Kilter Films, the production company for the series, added:

Making Westworld has been one of the highlights of our careers. We are deeply grateful to our extraordinary cast and crew for creating these indelible characters and brilliant worlds. We’ve been privileged to tell these stories about the future of consciousness – both human and beyond – in the brief window of time before our AI overlords forbid us from doing so

The fourth season of Westworld wrapped up in August, and the show has been in limbo ever since, whereas HBO normally jumps to renew their fan-favorite shows. Even though the series has a pretty steep decline after season two, the introduction of Aaron Paul in season three was the smartest move they could have made. He will be missed.

(Via Deadline)