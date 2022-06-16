While the third season of HBO’s neo-western, dystopian sci-fi series Westworld went quietly under the radar, thanks to it airing in March 2020 and making very little sense, the upcoming fourth season seems a little more promising.

The new season will expand the Westworld universe into the real-world universe, as the line between reality and simulations continues to bleed. But new (and old but still new!) faces are slated to make appearances in the season, which premieres June 26th on HBO.

Though her original character Dolores is long gone (supposedly), Evan Rachel Wood has returned as a mysterious new character, as has Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, Jeffrey Wright, and season three breakout Aaron Paul. Also returning is fan-favorite James Marsden, who was absent from the third season, but how exactly his character will play out is still unclear, and probably will be until the end of the season knowing how this show operates. Newcomer Aurora Perrineau also stars.

The trailer teases that “maybe it’s time you questioned the nature of your own reality.” Haven’t they been doing that since season one, anyway? As always, there are some poetic lines read over futuristic imagery and some major violence. So overall, a pretty typical Westworld trailer, but now with more New York City shots!