The reactions to Westworld season two seem to indicate that folks aren’t entirely on board with what is happening in the fictional theme park full of murderous robots. If season one was confusing at times, season two managed to double down on the confusion, create more timelines, and leave fans wondering if the show was worth sticking with. The ratings dip for season two might indicate that the show is losing viewers and that could be trouble for the show that is meant to be HBO’s torchbearer after Game Of Thrones ends next year.

But according to co-creator Lisa Joy, the show does have an ending in mind, and it has been there since the pilot. It sadly won’t deal with Mick Foley, but we can hope he does get a role at some point:

“We have an ending in mind; we’ve had it from the pilot. It’s very emotional, I think. I can’t tell you exactly when that ending will come but I think for every season what we try to do is tell a chapter of the story that gives you closure and then opens a door to a new chapter,” says Joy. “The overarching question of the series is, what will become of this new lifeform? So I feel it would be irresponsible to not have an end goal in mind.”

When shows have to start discussing their ending and having one set in stone, you can’t help but think about Lost and the moment Carlton Cuse and Damon Lindelof knew they needed to have an endpoint for the series. This is a bit different given the claim that the ending has been in work from the start and Lost likely not having an actual finish until close to the end, but both confused fans during their run. It’s hard to escape that.

Joy has hinted at the direction of the show in the past according to SlashFilm, noting that season three will take the hosts out of the park itself and expand their influence on the world. It’ll also finally give us a meaty look at the real world outside of the park:

We’re in a new terra incognita. From the beginning, when Jonah and I were thinking about the series as far back as the pilot, we knew we wanted to explore other worlds in the park, and we also knew the one world we would start to see little glimpses of throughout the first two seasons was the real world, and that we would get there eventually — and when we did, it would be a whole new experience.”

Should be interesting. But will it help the show stick around?

