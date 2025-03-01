This month’s TV is making like March’s reputation and coming in like a jungle cat and out like one, too, as revealed by the below list of shows. Sure, you might still be slightly occupied by last month’s karate, cannibals, and bone crunching, but more bingewatching will be an option to ride out the winter weather.

Here are the must-see shows for March 2025.

Daredevil: Born Again: Season 1 (Disney+ series 3/4)

Following Matt Murdock’s cameo in last year’s Echo miniseries, Hornhead becomes the first of Marvel’s The Defenders to surface in his own series on Disney+. Then again, he will not be alone, and the viewers will reap the benefit of not only Daredevil but his frenemies, too. That includes Charlie Cox’s Murdock sitting down with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin for intellectual dueling, and Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher will be back to spread some mayhem, too. Producers have promised that this will be the most violent original series on this streaming service thus far, and we will presumably find out more about Murdock’s vigilante absence.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season 4 (Starz series 3/7)

50 Cent’s TV universe will pile on more drama after Kanan rose in the New York drug trade, and now, the series will highlight the tension that results from sliding out from his mother’s shadow. The season synopsis stresses that it might not be possible to wipe slates clean, and “Amidst the chaos, the Thomas family faces a truth that can no longer be denied: You are who you are. Although you may be capable of change, the fundamentals remain the same, and sooner or later, you will be forced to confront the inescapable reality of your inherent nature.”

The Righteous Gemstones : Season 4 (HBO series 3/9)

Eastbound & Down co-creator Danny McBride’s hit religious satire brings the evangelical misfits back for one last round of grifting. Expect to see plenty of Walton Goggins’ Baby Billy and, ideally, an equal amount of Edi Patterson’s Judy with the rest of the extended family back and this ensemble cast being everything. They include John Goodman, McBride, Adam DeVine, Skyler Gisondo, Cassidy Freeman, and more. One of the better parts of this show is how these actors are enjoying themselves so much that their exuberance is palpable. Whether there are monster trucks or clogging sessions involved, this trainwreck is too much fun for everybody involved.

Dark Winds: Season 3 (AMC series 3/9)

Author Tony Hillerman’s Navaho Nation law enforcement officers, Leaphorn (Zach McClarnon) and Chee (Kiowa Gordo), are about to take on the supernatural terrors of The Sinister Pig novel. There will be no rest for the weary here, and the season “follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee as they investigate the disappearance of two boys, with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Sergeant Bernadette Manuelito [Jessica Matten] attempts to settle into her new life … but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications.” Three seasons in, and this show remains one of the best crime dramas on TV right now.

Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney (Netflix series 3/12)

After the success of John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A., the comedic genius returns to this streaming service for 12 weeks of a variety talk show, for which Mulaney is claiming to have no plan. Officially, Netflix calls the series “spontaneous,” and Mulaney is gleefully running with that description by adding, “We will be live globally with no delay.” Even better: “We will never be relevant. We will never be your source for news. We will always be reckless. Netflix will always provide us with data that we will ignore.”

The Wheel Of Time: Season 3 (Prime Video/Amazon series 3/13)

The fantasy spotlight continues at this streaming service (in addition to Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) with this Rosamund Pike-starring series adapting Robert Jordan’s novels. This season will follows Pike’s Moiraine and Josha Stradowski’s Rand al’Thor on their quest to find the Dragon Reborn’s true fate. This involves traveling to Aiel Waste amid the corrupted power of Rand. In the process, they must evade the Forsaken amid intensifying danger against the light and the threat of the Dragon turning Dark.

Dope Thief: Season 1 (Apple TV+ series 3/14)

Dennis Tafoya’s same-named noir-crime novel will come to life as two petty criminals (Bryan Tyree Henry, Wagner Moura) find that their small-scale grift (as DEA-agent impostors) has led them into the heart of a massive narcotics corridor. Their game will change, obviously, and not only are they on the run, but knocking on the wrong door has placed the duo’s loved ones in danger, too. Dope Thief co-stars include Nesta Cooper, Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, and Ving Rhames.