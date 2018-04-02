The Walking Dead has always played around with the issues of good versus evil and what side Rick and his group of scrappy survivors sit on. We’ve been living in a post-apocalyptic zombie world with a lot of shades of grey for years now, but it seems like Rick may be more bloodthirsty than even Negan since the death of his son Carl. And while he’s ignored his son’s dying words to let his mercy prevail over his wrath, a letter Carl wrote as he died from his walker bite may finally break through to his father.
AMC shared the first few minutes from the upcoming episode 15 and it let us in on the secret of what Carl wrote Rick. You can watch the video above or read the transcript. Either way, it’ll make you a believer in a better world for the folks on The Walking Dead.
I remember my eighth birthday with that giant cake and Aunt Evy showing up on leave, surprising us all. I remember mom, and Codger. I remember school and going to the movies and Friday night pizza and cartoons andnd grandma and grandpa and church, those summer BBQs and the kiddie pool you got me. Could have used that at the prison.
You told me about the walks we’d take when I was three. You holding my hand around the neighborhood, all the way to Ross’ farm. I didn’t know that I remembered them, but I do. Because I see the sun, and the corn, and that cow that walked up to the fence and looked me in the eye. And you told me about all that stuff, but it isn’t just that stuff, it’s how I felt. Holding your hand, I felt happy and special. I felt safe.
I thought growing up was about getting a job and maybe a family, being an adult. But… growing up is making yourself and the people you love safe. As safe as you can, because things happen. They happened before. You were shot before things went bad. Kind of felt like things went bad because you were shot. I want to make you feel safe, dad. I want you to feel just like I felt when you held my hand. Just to feel that way for five minutes. I’d give anything to make you feel that way now.
I wanted to kill Negan. I wish I did, maybe it would have been done. I don’t think it’s done now. You went out there again, but I don’t think they surrendered. I don’t think they will surrender.
