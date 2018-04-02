Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Walking Dead has always played around with the issues of good versus evil and what side Rick and his group of scrappy survivors sit on. We’ve been living in a post-apocalyptic zombie world with a lot of shades of grey for years now, but it seems like Rick may be more bloodthirsty than even Negan since the death of his son Carl. And while he’s ignored his son’s dying words to let his mercy prevail over his wrath, a letter Carl wrote as he died from his walker bite may finally break through to his father.

AMC shared the first few minutes from the upcoming episode 15 and it let us in on the secret of what Carl wrote Rick. You can watch the video above or read the transcript. Either way, it’ll make you a believer in a better world for the folks on The Walking Dead.