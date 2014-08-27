What FXX’s Marathon Taught Us About The Greatest ‘Simpsons’ Writer Ever, John Swartzwelder

Everything you need to know about the most accomplished writer for arguably the greatest show of all-time can be summed up in a two-minute YouTube video.
Between 1990 and 2003, John Swartzwelder’s name appeared on 59 Simpsons scripts, more than any other writer to date. He’s the genius behind “Homer at the Bat” and “Krusty Gets Kancelled” and “Rosebud” and “Homie the Clown.” If there was a Comedy Mount Rushmore, his mustached-face would be on it. Not that he’d show up for the ceremony — he’s notoriously press shy, a J.D. Salinger figure who typed out his scripts in a diner booth while chain-smoking. He doesn’t give interviews, there are very few photos of him online, and some Simpsons fans even believe he’s not real, that the other writers created him as an Alan Smithee-esque pseudonym. Because even when you think it’s John Swartzwelder, “it’s too bad this really isn’t John Swartzwelder.”
Since the FXX marathon began last week, many Simpsons writers and directors, especially Jon Vitti and Al Jean, have been tweeting behind-the-scenes facts about my/your/our favorite episodes, including an occasional insight on Mr. Swartzwelder, who now publishes (pretty good!) novels about a private investigator named Frank Burly. Here are a few things we’ve learned.
1. Here’s what he looks like on The Simpsons (on the left):
Here’s what he looks like in real life (next to Conan):
2. He does not keep up with Simpsons news.
3. He was a sneaky SOB.
4. He’s to thank for a fan-favorite line.
5. One of the show’s better mid-series recurring jokes was his creation.
6. Special mind was paid to animating his gut.
7. He had an unlikely pre-Simpsons job.
8. The other writers respect the hell out of him.
9. But they probably hated him for being so damn talented, too.
10. He is a gentleman, and technology is not his thing.
If you’re going to read a Frank Burly book, make it “The Time Machine Did It”.
I’ll second that… but all his books are worth a read.
After listening to the commentary on the first 10 seasons, I was amazed to hear that about 90% of my favorite Simpson jokes were written by Swartzwelder.
Twitter has been one of the best things about this marathon. These guys seem like such good guys.
It was great to watch those early seasons again and yes, to me the Simpsons marathon ended on Sunday just before noon.
I have always loved the theory that large parts of Ron Swanson were based on Swartzwelder.
Never heard that. That’s pretty damn great.
I’m not sure if it’s mentioned in the video since it won’t play for me, but Swartzwelder ended up buying that diner booth when the place went out of business and put it in his house.
Actually, the reason he bought it for his house was because California restaurants banned smoking and he was a notorious chain smoker.
The Beer Baron episode is one of my favorites.
One of my favorite commentary one-liners was when they introduced Conan O’Brien on one of them and he replied with “Creator of John Swartzwelder”.
the is nick..i think john would remember me…i wrote with him on david brenner’s show in the late 80’s ”night life” a half hour talk show out of new york city. we had a great time, at one point john and i were the only writers on the show so they pretty much used everything. we gave them. i’d love to talk to him it’s been a long time. i remember he would wright all his bits long hand on a yellow pad. john also was in some sketches including one where he plays a guy who attempts to eat his face. if there’s someone who could talk to him and mention it to him or he sees this contact me! thanks again..nick in new york.