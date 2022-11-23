What Happened To Rosita In ‘The Walking Dead?’

The Walking Dead is over, and so is Rosita’s story. AMC’s zombie drama ended its 11-season run on Sunday, November 20. Some people lived, and some people died, as per usual on this show. If you watched the series finale of The Walking Dead and already forgot what happened, that’s understandable: the holidays wreck our brains and there’s a lot of information to take in. Or maybe you used to watch The Walking Dead and are desperate to know what happened in the series finale without watching it. In that case, this post is also for you.

Rosita, played by Christian Serratos, spent the last several episodes of the series trying to save her daughter, Coco. In The Walking Dead series finale, Rosita saves her baby daughter but doesn’t survive the episode. She ends up falling into a pack of walkers and gets bitten. But she ultimately gets a peaceful, heroic death.

On most television shows, the fate of characters is up to the writers and producers. But in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Serratos said that killing off Rosita in the series finale was her idea. “It tugging at your heartstrings was something that I really fell in love with about the show,” Serratos told EW. “And I just really wanted people to have that emotional experience in our finale, especially. I think a show that was about possibly losing your loved ones, you want to lose somebody at the end. I know it sounds so dark, but I feel like the show, we owed it to the fans to break their hearts one last time, if that makes sense,” she said.

“There’s so much talk about spin-offs and stuff, and I couldn’t live in limbo,” she continued. “I couldn’t not know if she was going to ever come back or not. It was going to drive me insane. So it really helped me, Christian, have closure. And I really think it made sense for Rosita. I mean, she was so willing to die for her loved ones and die for her child, and I just thought it really made sense for her.”

So Rosita from The Walking Dead died because… emotions or because Serratos wanted to ensure she wouldn’t be available for any The Walking Dead spin-offs. Or maybe both things are true?