What The Critics Are Saying About Netflix’s ‘Marco Polo’

Netflix debuted its latest series over the weekend, the 10-part epic Marco Polo, based on the famed explorer’s adventures in Kublai Khan’s court in 13th century China. Reports suggest that the price tag on the series came in around $90 million, although it appears from the reviews that little of that was spent on acting talent or writing. There are virtually no recognizable actors in Marco Polo, which comes from John Fusco, the writer of Young Guns and Hidalgo.
There’s also been virtually no buzz on the series since its release on Friday. Unlike some of Netflix’s previous releases, there’s been no flurry of reviews. Few people are racing through the series and tweeting about it along the way. Even aside from reviews, the reception has been … quiet.
Ultimately, maybe that’s OK, because Marco Polo wasn’t specifically designed for the North American market. From the reviews I’ve seen so far, it appears Marco Polo was tailored for the International audience, which is something that Netflix hasn’t truly pierced with its other original series.
So, even if Marco Polo is a failure in America, Netflix’s $90 million gamble may ultimately pay off for the streaming service if it can expand its international audience.
In the meantime, reviews have not been kind.
The Wrap is down on Marco Polo’s uncharismatic lead:
Sensual and opulent visuals truly help “Marco Polo” stand out and it is clear that no expense was spared when it comes to cinematic and breathtaking shots of the Chinese hillside, lush costuming and sets and convincing wigs. The majority of the cast, which includes Joan Chen (“The Last Emperor”), is also strikingly international and attractive.
But all the eye candy in the world can’t compensate for star Lorenzo Richelmy’s lack of screen presence as the title character. Although the story is supposed to be his, the Italian actor is harder to sympathize with and relate to than a heroine on a Jenji Kohan series.
Liz Shannon Miller over on IndieWire was not impressed, either:
In the long run, the worst TV is the TV that gets no reaction and inspires no emotion. So I’ll say this for Marco Polo — it is not the worst show I’ve ever seen. It is, however, on the way to becoming one of the most disappointing.
Time’s James Poniewozik says it clearly misses the mark:
Marco Polo (first season debuts online Friday), the lush drama set in the 13th-century court of Kublai Khan, feels less like precision targeting than a flurry of wildly fired arrows, the scattershot, overstuffed result of a “You Might Like…” algorithm run amok. If you like Game of Thrones, and historical drama, and pay-cable softcore, and martial arts movies (like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, whose sequel Netflix is also making)–and you want them crammed together, narrative sense be damned–you might like this gorgeous but ludicrous saga.
The Hollywood Reporter’s Tim Goodman singles out the bad writing, and offers examples:
About that writing. What makes Game of Thrones and other epic stories transcend middling filler is great writing to start with, then exceptional acting to bring it home. But the actors in Marco Polo suffer from the dialogue they’re forced to utter. Like the wife who pleads, “Give me the nectar,” to her husband as they have sex. Or Chen’s lines about Khan’s brother needing to be “trampled by a thousand horses and left on the steps to rot.” He is, as she said earlier, a dog who would “eat his own afterbirth.”
Most critics are singling out the Game of Thrones-ification of Marco Polo and commenting on the gratuitous nudity, which apparently doesn’t improve the series much, so says Ken Tucker at Yahoo:
Except for the sound of my own eyes popping during the naked-woman-killing-three-guys scene in “Hour Two,” almost every noise made in Marco Polo is sound and fury signifying very little. I realize that’s a paraphrase of Shakespeare, when I should be paraphrasing Coleridge’s “Kubla Khan,” but really, it doesn’t matter. You’d probably be better off using your Netflix subscription to watch your favorite Orange Is the New Black inmate’s backstory one more time.
Robert Lloyd, in his pan of Marco Polo, tried to find something worthwhile about the series:
Some viewers may find it all quite pleasant in its undemanding, familiar way. Marco Polo is sumptuous enough — it can be interesting just to look at, with its colorful sets and costumes, exotic locations and physical and digital realizations of a lost civilization.
So, if you were waiting to see what kind of reception Marco Polo got before devoting 10 hours of your life to it, there’s your answer. You may be better off using your downtime over the holidays catching up on Peaky Blinders or Amazon’s Transparent.
I’m only 2 episodes in and I think the show looks visually stunning, but would have to agree with the majority of critics that it is definitely lacking something.
I was hoping that the traditions and culture of the Mongols would have more of a magical impression on Marco Polo and he would find them fascinating. Instead what we’ve gotten so far is Daddy Issues once again and Prisoner of War story-lines. Which I think are quite overused thematic arches in Television.
it’s not great and, at times, not good, but it does have a top notch opening credit sequence… probably the only one I don’t fast forward through on netflix…
bojack horseman’s opening sequence is one i don’t ever skip. could be the only series where i wish the sequence was longer.
I personally like the Bojack Horseman end credits song better… Back in the 90s, I was in a very famous tv show…
I get all the yelling, but still confused as to why this isn’t set in a swimming pool…
I still don’t get the “fish outta water” story arc.
I did enjoy the super contentious “Alligator Eyes” episode
If you can’t appreciate this show, you must have your eyes closed.
Closed? I thought they just looked that way.
I think it’s great. Got some historical context but some serious fictional liberties, great sets, lots of action, nudity, intrigue… I actually am really riveted by the politics of the time. You can see the plotting and backstabbing even back then in 1200.
The lead is ok. I think the idea is he’s not really the focus of the story per se, but you’re watching the story happen around him and he’s just been sort of thrust into it.
Marco Polo. I recall his name from public school, or was it high school. If memory serves me right (no google) he discovered something or some place somewhere. I thought he was Spanish or my memory thought he was. Otherwise that’s it.
I wonder if these critics had actually finished the season. Because while what they say is sort of true in the early episodes, it gets substantially better in the back half, and finishes very strong I think. I was done with the season Saturday night, and am already wanting more. Good cliffhanger ending.
Agreed. The guy playing Kublai is great the whole time as well.
I try to not judge a show too quickly because it can often take a while for a show to find its feet. There are many shows that had very ‘meh’ first seasons but went on to be brilliant.
I thought it was awesome personally. Not all epics are going to be game of thrones. The source material for GOT is widely beloved and considered a favorite book series of all times by many. There were some things that are head scratchers writing wise, but all in all I thought it was a damn fine way to spend 10 hours.
So it’s the guilty pleasure version of Game of Thrones? I’m kinda okay with that.
Hundred Eyes and Kublai are the shit. Stripper assassin as well.
I would have to agree that Hundred Eyes and Kublai Khan are awesome, as well as the Hashashin (sic?). also as bad as he is, the Chancellor’s Praying Mantis Kung-Fu is holy shit-worthy. the cinematics and battlescenes are excellent. that said, it doesn’t shine a light to Game Of Thrones and George RR Martin’s intense and complicated storylines. Compared to GOT, Marco Polo feels like a watered-down Eastern version.
LMMFAO!
Exactly. I know it’s not going to be a documentary on the 13th century Silk Road travels, but it’s fun & visually entertaining.
Marco Polo isn’t the lead. He’s just there to give us a viewpoint into the bigger story of the Chinese and Mongol people. Kublai and Hundred Eyes are incredibly enjoyable as is the Chancellor. Is there lots of nudity? Yep. Does it matter to me one way or another? Nope.
Stopped watching after a few episodes. The lead is a dud. On a good note Netflix pre-released their January titles to try and get away from the bad reviews [www.vunify.com]
I liked it! But then again, I didn’t really fantasize that it was more than it was.
Also, IMO the lead wasn’t Polo. It was Kahn. Kahn did a great job.
I thought is was great pulp. Enjoyed it. My only technical gripe was the obvious lack of funds to film the initial attack on the walled city. It just sort of started with “Yeah lets do this!” and a few scenes later “We couldn’t do this”. What?
I agree with this as well. it was just totally skipped over! instead of showing it, they just had a narrative that explained what happened along with some animated visuals. I was like “WTF?” that compared to some of the gigantic GOT battle scenes, not even in the same realm of quality.
I got drunk and watched the whole thing Friday. Like a 12 pack of good beer and vodka drunk.
And I loved it.
Hundred Eyes should have been the focal point though. Marco would have made a great token sidekick.
Dustin, I’m hesitant to call myself a taste-maker ir trendsetter, but I see that you finally decided to mention Peaky Blinders. You’re welcome **wink**
MARCO…?
No.
I’m about 20 minutes into the first episode, and there’s nothing interesting about the character Marco Polo.
It gets better. I wasnt the biggest fan of the first episode but loved most of the rest of it. Marco isnt the reason to watch this show. Kublai Khan, Hundred Eyes, assassin stripper, and the Chancelor are very much the reason to watch.
@Baked Potter
Alright. I got to the part where Kublai Khan says the greatest line in the history of writing: Take him to the horse grounds. Stuff his mouth with the shit of pigs.
Anytime you can mix titties and history, i’m in.
Yes. . . . “History” . . .
You had me at naked Chinese chicks killing three dudes with a sword.
As Krieger said, “I can only get so erect”
I loved it! I was hooked from the first episode. I finished the season in a day and a half and was wishing for more…maybe it’s not for everyone, but it was definitely for me!
True. I loved it!
100 Eyes…. bad ass
hell yeah he is
Critics are overrated…Marco Polo is amazing and I can’t stop watching it!
way overrated. Remember according to critics initial reactions, Scarface was also a terrible movie. And countless others.
and BoJack Horseman…
I tried watching the first episode last night… and I had to stop like 10 minutes in. I’ll eventually try to trudge through the first few episodes, but man, the acting/writing was just… well, not good. Ugh.
I’m not big non critics but “the result of a ‘You might like…’ algorithm gone amok” is freaking amazing.
I started to watch it and got about 15 minutes into the first episode and still haven’t seen any boobs.
Just binge-watched the first 3 and I’m hooked.
And I get bored of most TV and movies real quick. Kinda makes me think of shows like MadMen and Spartacus: Blood in the Sand mashed up.
When have you ever seen a costume drama about the 1200s?
Politics, spying and subterfuge, romance, Kung Fu and more bush than than an English countryside hedgerow.
Seriously, I grew up where the only thing on TV was frikin repeats of MASH and the Golden Girls. You’re over 30 and you’re going to tell me this isn’t one of the greatest TV shows to come along??
Get off your high horse. It’s good.
“There are virtually no recognizable actors in Marco Polo” – That right there discredits this entire review.
Quality series. The end.