With Curb Your Enthusiasm heading into its final season, we got you covered on what time you can watch the Season 12 premiere of the Larry David sitcom on HBO.
The curmudgeonly comedian has been heavily promoting the final season of Curb, but he surprisingly took things to a whole new level by beating the crap out of Elmo on live TV. In a very Larry move, he got tired of hearing the little puppet talk about mental health and Larry could barely contain his rage when he was forced to apologize. (He’d later tell Seth Meyers, he’d do it again.)
If that’s a sign of what’s to come in Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, sign us up.
What Time Does ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 12, Episode 1 Come Out?
Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 Episode 1 will premiere February 4 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. The episode will also be available to stream on Max at the same time. New episodes will drop every Sunday after that until the series finale on April 17.
Here’s the official synopsis for Season 12:
Starring Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself, Curb Your Enthusiasm offers a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian’s fictionalized life. The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events.
Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 premieres February 4 on HBO and Max.