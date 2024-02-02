What Time Does ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 12, Episode 1 Come Out?

With Curb Your Enthusiasm heading into its final season, we got you covered on what time you can watch the Season 12 premiere of the Larry David sitcom on HBO.

The curmudgeonly comedian has been heavily promoting the final season of Curb, but he surprisingly took things to a whole new level by beating the crap out of Elmo on live TV. In a very Larry move, he got tired of hearing the little puppet talk about mental health and Larry could barely contain his rage when he was forced to apologize. (He’d later tell Seth Meyers, he’d do it again.)

If that’s a sign of what’s to come in Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, sign us up.