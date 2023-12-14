The rumors are true. Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 will be the final season of the beloved Larry David sitcom. David has confirmed that the HBO series will be coming to an end, and joked that he can’t wait to finally be his true self.

“As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character,” David said in a statement to Deadline. “And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

Of course, it should be noted that David always says every season will be the last, but this time it’s official. The announcement also follows a flurry of headlines from earlier in the year when two Curb Your Enthusiasm producers fired off now-deleted social media posts touting Season 12 as the end.

“Maybe you love the show. Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don’t give a shit,” producer John Hayman tweeted. “In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final episode.”

While Hayman’s tweet was deleted, frequent guest Richard Lewis did not pull his tweet from around the same time. Lewis wrote a touching tribute to the show, which seemingly suggested that Curb was ending. Now we know that was definitely the case.

There I was a few hours ago in my trailer on location to shoot my last scene of #Curb12.

Hard to believe we started in 2000. The cast and crew all knew we were working for a genius. When that rarity happens, no one ever takes a moment for granted. We love you LD. pic.twitter.com/E0v6su64jQ — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) March 25, 2023

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 premieres February 4 on HBO.

