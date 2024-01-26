After delighting HBO viewers with his awkward presence for almost two decades, Larry David‘s time on Curb Your Enthusiasm is finally coming to an end. The comedian ended months of speculation by officially confirming that Season 12 will be the last season of the sitcom starring a supposedly exaggerated version of himself.

“As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character,” David said in a statement to Deadline. “And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

As for what to expect from the 12th and final season, we got all the details below: