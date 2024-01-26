After delighting HBO viewers with his awkward presence for almost two decades, Larry David‘s time on Curb Your Enthusiasm is finally coming to an end. The comedian ended months of speculation by officially confirming that Season 12 will be the last season of the sitcom starring a supposedly exaggerated version of himself.
“As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character,” David said in a statement to Deadline. “And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”
As for what to expect from the 12th and final season, we got all the details below:
Plot
Like any good comedy series, the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm isn’t going to break the mold of the formula that’s made it’s a modern classic. So, basically, expect lots of Larry David bungling into awkward social situations and doing things like saying he’d look “pretty, pretty, pretty cute” with breasts, which is just one of the hilarious moments spotted in the Season 12 trailer. He also gets into some antics at a funeral and continues to reaffirm why he’s just the worst to be around.
Here’s the official synopsis for the final season:
Starring Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself, Curb Your Enthusiasm offers a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian’s fictionalized life. The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events.
While that’s a general description of what to expect, Larry sums everything more succinctly in this pitch-perfect line from the Season 12 trailer. “I really did the best under the circumstances of a person who hates people and yet had to be amongst them.”
Cast
Obviously, Larry David will return as curmudgeonly version of himself, which again, he swears he’s not like in real life. David will be joined by series regulars J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman, Richard Lewis and Ted Danson. Despite his alleged troubles on the set of The Goldbergs, Jeff Garlin will also be back for the final season.
Based on the trailer, Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 will feature cameo appearances from Tracy Ullman, Daniel Levy, Sharlto Copley, and Vince Vaughn.
Release Date
Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 will premiere February 4 at 10 PM ET on HBO with new episodes dropping every Sunday until the series finale on April 17. Season 12 episodes will also be available for streaming on Max at the same time that they air.
Trailer
You can watch the official Season 12 trailer below:
Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 premieres February 4 on HBO.