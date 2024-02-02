Where were you when Larry David BRUTALLY attacked Elmo? Probably watching it on your computer or phone, laughing. On Thursday, Today hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin were talking to Elmo and his weird dad Louie when, all of a sudden, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star entered the frame and gave Elmo the Iron Claw and air-punched Louie. He just as quickly walked off screen, leaving behind the carnage he caused.

“Mr. Larry, Elmo liked you before!” the Muppet yelled. “Let’s get back on the couch and just talk about how you’re feeling.” As Guthrie admonished him for going too far this time, David replied, “Somebody had to do it!”

Later that evening, David appeared on Late Night on Seth Meyers where he explained what the heck happened. “I don’t think I wanna talk about it,” he said at first. Host Seth Meyers used the word “throttle” to describe what happened to Elmo, which unleashed something in David.

“Yeah. Yeah, I did it. Yeah,” he confessed. “Elmo was talking. Okay? I was waiting to be interviewed. And Elmo was going on…” — this is when he broke into the world’s worst Elmo impression — “…he was going on about mental health. And I had to listen to every word. And I was going, ‘Oh my god, oh my god. I don’t think I can take another second of this.’ And so I got off my chair.” As far as explanations go, this one is pretty, pretty, pretty good.

David has no regrets.

You can watch the Late Night on Seth Meyers clip above.