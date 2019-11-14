What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now

Disney+ Launch day technical difficulties aside, Disney+ is one of the more exciting streamers to enter the game in the last decade, and though the platform is fairly new, it’s already sporting an extensive catalog of films and TV series sure to entice fans. There are animated classics like The Little Mermaid, Mulan, and The Lion King plus a few of their live-action counterparts for some family-friendly viewing, but the real draws here are the franchises. Disney owns both Marvel and LucasFilm, so most of the decade’s best superhero flicks are here as is every installment in the Star Wars franchise. That coupled with TV shows like The Mandalorian and planned Marvel spinoffs make Disney+ a must-subscribe service right now. Take a look at some of our must-watch picks on Disney+ right now. The Best Movies Streaming On Disney+ Right Now The Best Shows Streaming On Disney+ Right Now HBO Now and HBO Go HBO has made a name for itself by offering the kind of prestige television you just can’t find anywhere else. That’s what makes the network’s streaming platform so appealing to fans of quality drama. It houses some of TV’s most influential series like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, and The Wire, plus exciting new offerings like Succession and Barry, all sporting A-list casts and exceptional story-telling. There’s plenty here for movie buffs as well, with HBO regularly stocking up on just-released blockbusters like Aquaman and A Star is Born every month. Take a look at some of our must-watch picks on HBO Now and HBO Go right now. The Best Shows On HBO Now And Go, Ranked The Best Movies On HBO Now And Go, Ranked

Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is another fairly new streaming service with plenty of promise. It's decidedly less robust than the rest of the platforms on this list with only a handful of original shows like Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston's The Morning Show available at the moment. Jason Momoa's dystopian epic See and Hailee Steinfeld's punk period drama Dickinson are also highlights, but there's more in the pipeline for Apple TV+, so keep this one on your radar.