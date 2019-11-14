What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now

The streaming wars have officially begun.
With so many new streaming platforms and so little time to binge their content, it’s hard to keep track of which quality TV shows and films can be found where which is why UPROXX is doing a bit of the heavy lifting for you. We’ve combed each of the major streaming platforms for hidden gems, blockbuster offerings, and promising new original series so you can fill your queue on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, Disney+, and Apple TV+ with the best movies and shows before you get to work on actually watching them.
Here’s your ultimate guide to navigating the streaming world.
Netflix
Netflix is the O.G. streaming service, so naturally, it’s got a ton of quality films and TV shows to offer. Besides big-budget blockbusters like Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War and The Matrix Trilogy, there are some worthy indie comedies (Trainspotting, anyone?) and horror classics like Rosemary’s Baby to keep fans binging. And that’s just on the film side. Netflix’s secret weapon is its TV lineup, with beloved sitcoms like The Office and Parks and Rec, and its own original shows like BoJack Horseman and Stranger Things. You might be able to find some of the same movies on other platforms, but Netflix’s dedicating impressive resources to creating unique, fresh content for its subscribers, which is why it’s still at the forefront of the streaming race.
Hulu
Hulu first billed itself as the go-to streamer for TV fans and despite adding some exciting films and documentaries to its lineup, its show selection remains its biggest draw. There something for everyone on Hulu from animated comedies like Rick and Morty to original dramas like The Handmaid’s Tale and Castle Rock. The platform also hosts some nostalgic hits like Seinfeld, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Community, which means if there’s a show you once loved watching, it’s a good bet Hulu has it. The streaming service also sports an incredibly easy method for sifting through its film library, which is why it’s our go-to for hidden ’80s and ’90s movie gems.
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is still very much a streaming platform that’s figuring out what it wants to be, but the results so far look promising. Amazon’s studio has invested big in original content, churning out exciting original series like Fleabag, The Boys, and Good Omens in recent years. Those are in addition to the countless network offerings like AMC’s The Americans and a host of HBO dramas binge-watchers can choose from. The film library is a bit more muddled, with a few recent box office hits like A Quiet Place and Mission Impossible: Fallout balancing vintage picks like the Rocky franchise, but sifting through the entire movie library takes more work.
Disney+
Launch day technical difficulties aside, Disney+ is one of the more exciting streamers to enter the game in the last decade, and though the platform is fairly new, it’s already sporting an extensive catalog of films and TV series sure to entice fans. There are animated classics like The Little Mermaid, Mulan, and The Lion King plus a few of their live-action counterparts for some family-friendly viewing, but the real draws here are the franchises. Disney owns both Marvel and LucasFilm, so most of the decade’s best superhero flicks are here as is every installment in the Star Wars franchise. That coupled with TV shows like The Mandalorian and planned Marvel spinoffs make Disney+ a must-subscribe service right now.
HBO Now and HBO Go
HBO has made a name for itself by offering the kind of prestige television you just can’t find anywhere else. That’s what makes the network’s streaming platform so appealing to fans of quality drama. It houses some of TV’s most influential series like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, and The Wire, plus exciting new offerings like Succession and Barry, all sporting A-list casts and exceptional story-telling. There’s plenty here for movie buffs as well, with HBO regularly stocking up on just-released blockbusters like Aquaman and A Star is Born every month.
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is another fairly new streaming service with plenty of promise. It’s decidedly less robust than the rest of the platforms on this list with only a handful of original shows like Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s The Morning Show available at the moment. Jason Momoa’s dystopian epic See and Hailee Steinfeld’s punk period drama Dickinson are also highlights, but there’s more in the pipeline for Apple TV+, so keep this one on your radar.
