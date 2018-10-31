Here Is Your First Look At FX’s ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ TV Show

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here’s what we already know about FX’s upcoming television adaptation of Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clemente’s wonderful mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows: It’s coming to FX (duh), British comedy actor extraordinaire Matt Berry will star and, per Waititi and Clemente, the whole thing began as a surreal stand-up routine in New Zealand. After plenty of waiting and teasing over the past few months, however, FX finally decided to release two short “first looks” at the show.

The first scene, previewed above, sees the vampires Nadja (Berry) and Nandor (Kayvan Novak), along with their human assistant Guillermo (Harvey Guillen), waiting for a few “virgins” to arrive. When the latter assures his masters that they’re coming, “fingers crossed,” the pair immediately hisses at him and squints, almost as if the sun itself were blinding them.

As for the second scene, Guillermo tries to intervene with Nandor pays a grocery store cashier with an “ancient coin” by throwing it at him. When the cashier complains, telling the two that that’s not how normal people pay for groceries, the vampire turns to his human familiar and demands that he “stab this man.” So yeah, if you’ve ever seen the original comedy movie from Waititi and Clemente, then these previews will only drive home the cruel fact that we all have to wait until the spring to see the first episodes.