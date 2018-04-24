Netflix

Even if you’re still in the middle of Lost in Space from Netflix’s April additions, the month of May is nearly upon us and the streaming giant already has a whole of new shows and films in store for its subscribers. From the fourth season of the hugely popular Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to a seemingly endless array of new comedy specials from Tig Notaro, John Mulaney, and more, the sheer amount of new content Netflix is putting out next month is insurmountable. Then again, to make room for it all the streamer will have to sacrifice a few expired licenses, like the Martin Scorsese classic Goodfellas.

ARRIVING

The fourth season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (5/30)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We haven’t heard much from Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) since season three dropped in May of last year. That’s all about to change at the end of May, when the popular comedy series will return to Netflix for its fourth season. Slated for a split debut on Wednesday, May 30th, the first half of season four (six episodes) will be available to watch in full. As for the second half of the new season, they will be available to watch sometime “later in 2018.” No particular reason was given by Netflix back in February, though it probably has something to do with show creator Tina Fey’s busy schedule.

DEPARTING

Goodfellas says goodbye (5/1)

Martin Scorsese’s 1990 film Goodfellas is an all-time cinematic classic, Tommy DeVito’s (Joe Pesci) crazed outbursts notwithstanding. The film was adapted from Nicholas Pileggi’s 1986 book Wiseguy, which chronicled the rise and fall of Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), a mobster who became an informant for the FBI. Anyone with a love of Scorsese films, Robert De Niro being Robert De Niro, or crime movies will love Goodfellas. Hence why, if you haven’t seen it already, now’s your chance before Netflix removes it on Tuesday, May 1st.