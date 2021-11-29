14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible (Netflix documentary) — A fearless Nepali climber, Nirmal “Nimsdai” Purja, feeds into his country’s deep connection to daredevil mountaineering at the top of the world. As the title suggests, he undertakes the mission to climb the world’s 14 highest peak, and he enlists the power of skilled Sherpas to get the job done. In the process, he encounters extreme weather while also processing heavy emotions about his everyday life on sea-level altitude.

9-1-1 (FOX, 8:00pm) — The 118 must race to save lives when a massive LA sinkhole (sounds like, uh, La Brea?) forms as the result of an erupting oil well. Then Athena’s on a decades-old casino-heist case.

The Black Pack: We Three Kings (CW, 8:00pm) — This celebration of the holiday season arrives through a colorful lens, all while highlighting the best music, comedy, and dance on the scene.

4400 (CW, 9:00pm) — Rev’s flock is growing while Med assists, all while Jharrel and Keisha work to build trust and Hayden’s working to spread a message.

We’re Here (HBO, 9:00pm) — The Queens travel to Grand Junction, Colorado to help make more vibrant stage dreams come true.

Wakefield (Showtime, 9:00pm) —

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Peter Jackson, Chelsea Cutler

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Alessia Cara, Pistol Annies

Kamikaze (HBO Max series) — This Polish show might not be on your radar yet, but it arrives with a riveting premise: what happens to one’s identity when everything that matters in your life disappears in one panicked heartbeat? Marie Reuther portrays a young woman who gets a terrible text message — her entire family is about to go down in a plane crash — that changes everything. She’s alone and picking up the pieces, and this feels very much like Morvern Callar but with a contemporary spin. Yes, expect tragedy here, but you also won’t be able to look away from where this protagonist goes.