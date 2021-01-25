9-1-1 (FOX, 8:00pm) — The flagship series of this gloriously chaotic franchise begins the evening’s mayhem with mudslides that follow last week’s dam break in Los Angeles. Amid the action, an agoraphobic woman refuses to leave her home, which (as one might imagine) greatly complicates matters.

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX, 9:00pm) — Meanwhile in Austin, there’s some sort of volcanic eruption afoot, which prompts frantic action for someone trapped in a food truck as well as a college pool party and a mini-golf joint. Thank god Rob Lowe is here to rescue everyone with his handsomeness after a week of roller-derby and military-tank madness.

30 Coins (HBO, 9:00pm) — Elena’s husband somehow surfaces in Rome in this Spanish horror series, which is directed and co-written by Álex de la Iglesia (The Day of the Beast, The Last Circus). Dude has been gone two years, so god only knows what’s going on. Meanwhile, Santoro offers unimaginable power to Vergara.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00pm) — A teenage gymnast’s intensive training leads to complications and visits to the team, and Shaun’s now meeting the parents. Oh boy.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Serena Williams

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Dax Shepard, John Wilson, I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Jared Leto, Jane Lynch, Jade Bird

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Halsey, Penn and Teller

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Gillian Anderson, Kate Flanery, Bartees Strange

In case you missed these recent picks:

Flack: Season 1 (PopTV series moving to Amazon Prime) — Flack came out two years ago on Pop TV, presumably as a limited series, but all that has changed now. Amazon picked up the Anna Paquin-starring show for an unexpected second season, which will arrive later this year. If you are in need of some guilty-pleasure escapism, consider giving this series a whirl. It’s voyeuristic and at times thrilling to watch. Flack also feels like an amalgamation of many shows and movies you’ve seen before, including The Devil Wears Prada, Scandal, and Sex and the City.