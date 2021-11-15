9-1-1 (FOX, 8:00pm) — An explosion at the hospital goes down while Dr. Hale’s performing surgery, and the 118 raced against the clock.

Ordinary Joe (NBC, 10:00pm) — James Wolk’s still playing three Joes. The musical one’s dealing with an upsetting loss, Cop Joe’s struggling with a big decision and blowback, and Nurse Joe’s feeling a blast from the past.

All-American (CW, 8:00pm) — Spencer’s feeling uneasy about the impending All-American game, and an old friend helps him gain perspective.

4400 (CW, 9:00pm) — Andre’s studying his new pals while the past rears its head, and at least a few of the 4400 are seeing some good news.

We’re Here (HBO, 9:00pm) — The Queens continue to recruit small-town residents and train them for onstage moments that they never dreamed possible. This week, they head to Watertown, S.D. to mentor identical twins.

Wakefield (Showtime, 9:00pm) — James is suffering from loss of identity and an almost deadly overdose while Tessa is devastated about an unrelated matter.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Alicia Keys, Finneas

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Ellie Kemper, and Nate Smith.

In case you missed these recent streaming picks:

The Worst Shape Of My Life (YouTube Originals) — Granted, I’ve nearly lost track of all of the reality TV projects on the Smith family’s plate, but in this one, Will Smith will do his best to make you forget that Jada’s out there complaining about their sex life. Watch as he embarks upon a personal journey that seeks to dig himself out of the biggest fitness rut of his life. Can he get jacked? Only if he gets jiggy wit it.

Home Sweet Home Alone (Disney+ film) — There’s no Macaulay Culkin, no Joe Pesci, and No Daniel Stern here, but this still looks like a marvelous reboot to the franchise. Archie Yates stars as Max Mercer, who’s as resourceful as Kevin McCallister when his family inadvertently leaves him behind while on vacation. Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney star as two married thieves who wanna steal a priceless heirloom, and expect Kenan Thompson to make an appearance amid all the holiday hijinks.