Alien Worlds (Netflix documentary series) — This four-part series is Earth-based, sort-of, in the sense that astronomers will apply the laws of life as we know it to the rest of the universe. After watching what unfolds, you might get a look at what these alien species might look like, along with how they feed, evolve, and (of course) reproduce.

Baby God (HBO documentary film) — The late Dr. Quincy Fortier’s misdeeds get the spotlight, going back to the 1960s when he opened Women’s Hospital in Las Vegas in the 1960s and made fertility dreams come true. However, he frequently did so with his own sperm and without their consent. Yikes.

Devils (CW, 8:00pm EST) — The Patrick Dempsey-starring series of international financial intrigue picks up with Massimo and Sofia going to visit their dad in Cetara.

Coroner (CW, 9:00pm EST) — The Season 2 finale concludes with Jenny and Donavan working to confirm suspicions about a dangerous suspect.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Kate Winslet, Michael Eric Dyson

Jimmy Kimmel Live — George Clooney, Amanda Seyfried, Tones And I

In case you missed these picks from last Wednesday:

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max series) — Kaley Cuoco busts away from the The Big Bang Theory with a fun flight of (darkly comedic) fancy. She plays portrays an airline stewardess whose international jet-setting lifestyle includes falling into bed in various countries with various handsome men. During the course of one particularly fateful encounter, Cassie wakes up next to the dead body of a one-night stand. She spends the rest of the series attempting to clean sh*t up. Surrender to this madcap ride.