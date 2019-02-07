What’s On Tonight: The Pontiac Bandit Returns On ‘Brooklyn Nine Nine’

NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — The squad goes up against a local fire station to keep Shaw’s a police bar after the firefighters stake their claim. Meanwhile, Jake is forced to defend his friend after Terry suspects the Pontiac Bandit is stealing cars again.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Meredith gets help with her troubled dating life from a patient while a secret about Owen and Amelia comes to light.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Sam and Dean investigate occult lore in the hopes of solving their latest mystery, but they uncover something even more disturbing than your regular haunting.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Penny attempts to seduce Leonard to ruin his “donation” for Zack and Marissa while a canceled bachelor party turns into a couple’s trip.

The Titan Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — A new group of competitors tackles head-to-head challenges to prove their athleticism in the hopes of returning to compete for the ultimate prize.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Sheldon and Dr. Sturgis have their first argument after Dr. Sturgis marks an answer wrong on Sheldon’s test.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — D-list celebs backstab and betray each other for a chance to be on TV. You know the drill with this thing.

Legacies (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Lizzie returns to Mystic Falls and reunites with someone who may be able to make her biggest dream come true — getting rid of Hope Mikaelson.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Regina and her overbearing mother are at odds when traumatic memories are unearthed, and Delilah teams up with an attractive restaurant expert to help get the place ready.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Jack spends his birthday trying to keep Karen and Estefan away from each other while Will and Grace try to impress Will’s colleague with hilariously tragic results.

Broad City (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Ilana reconnects with an old flame to cash in her Bitcoin shares, and Abby loses her favorite sweatshirt after having a service do her laundry for the first time.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Annalise and Nate go to extreme lengths to ensure Gabriel keeps their secrets.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Stone prosecutes the case of a woman who killed her abusive husband, and Benson and her squad wrestle with the duty of testifying against her.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Hondo is forced to work with an ex-girlfriend with the squad teams up with the FBI to bring in a separatist group with weapons-grade plutonium.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jennifer Connelly, Richard E. Grant, Why Don’t We, Miley Cyrus & Mark Ronson

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kim Kardashian West, James Cameron, Christina Tosi

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Chris Pratt, Meghan McCain, Beirut

Late Night With Seth Meyers: J.J. Watt, Tim Meadows, Anna Konkle, Maya Erskine, Tucker Rule

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Matt LeBlanc, Will Arnett, Broods

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Dorothy Butler Gilliam

Conan: Nick Kroll