The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina: Part Four (Netflix series) — The Riverdale spinoff will come to a (planned) end with this installment starring Kiernan Shipka. This time around, the Devil-afflicted Nick’s attempting to win Sabrina back after surrendering to his darker urges, but The Eldritch Terrors have descended upon Greendale, and The Void could truly be the End of All Things. Can the Fright Club save the day? I’m (strangely) pulling for Harvey over here.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (Thursday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Ryan Seacrest is back as host, along with Lucy Hale and Billy Porter, straight out of Times Square. Ciara will also host from LA, and performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez, Machine Gun Kelly, Miley Cyrus, and Doja Cat. Expect a bonus appearance by Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden as the world looks forward to forgetting 2020.

CNN’s New Year’s Eve (Thursday, CNN 8:00 p.m.) — Will Don Lemon be drunk again tonight? One can only hope. He’ll take over the show around 12:30 a.m. with Brooke Baldwin. Until then, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will re-team to do the countdown thing. Highlights will include appearances from Desus & Mero, John Mayer, Patti LaBelle, Carole Baskin (?), Josh Groban, and Jon Bon Jovi.

Snoop Dogg’s Virtual New Year’s Eve Party (Thursday, SnoopNYE.com 11:00 p.m.) — Presented by The Go-Gig Show and TBS, users must register at SnoopNYE.com to partake in the celebration. Guests will include Rosario Dawson and Bert Kreischer, and there will be a sword swallower on hand as Snoop gives everyone a tour of Snoop’s Compound, which contains a basketball court and the Doggyland casino.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve (Thursday, NBC 10:00 p.m.) — Carson Daly’s returning to do his Times Square thing again with Amber Ruffin on hand. Expect to see Busta Rhymes featuring Anderson .Paak, Chloe x Halle, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and more.

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast (Thursday, Fox 8:00 p.m.) — Community pals Ken Jeong and Joel McHale host with performances from The Masked Singer winner LeAnn Rimes, along with more from Gloria Estefan, John Legend, Ava Max, Green Day, and Gabby Barrett.

In case you missed this farewell to a horrible year:

Death To 2020 (Netflix special) — Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker has had it with 2020, too, which is saying a lot, given that he’s used to telling the most unsettling tales on the streaming waves. In this darkly comedic special, familiar faces (including Samuel L. Jackson, Leslie Jones, Hugh Grant, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Lisa Kudrow, Cristin Milioti, and more) come together documentary-style while narrating real-life archival footage as renowned (yet fictitious) characters. It’s the year-end meltdown that you didn’t know that you needed.