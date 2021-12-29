Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix series) — The first installment (The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel) in this series arrived through the game changing ways of director Joe Berlinger, who’s navigating from within the true crime genre. In this new installment, the Times Square Killer gets the spotlight, along with the the social and systemic forces that facilitated this serial murderer. In the process, all the danger and depravity of 1970s and early 1980s midtown Manhattan will make those few blocks a spectacle of their own. Here, the location is as much of a character as those who perpetrate the crimes, and the central focus is on an elusive killer who takes advantage of the virtually lawless nature of the venue’s perfect storm of a sexual playground. The first responders are shocked by what they find here, and you will feel that way, too.

Anxious People (Netflix limited series series) — This dramedy revolved around a failed bank robber who tries to heist a bank, except the catch here is that it’s a cashless institution. In the process, he takes a group of people hostage, and the whole joint ends up falling to pieces because a pair of dysfunctional cops can’t get it together. In the aftermath, the hostages tell the tale, and everyone’s got a different version. It’s a trippy puzzle, overall, especially when it comes to the hostages’ secret.

In case you missed these streaming picks from last Wednesday:

The Matrix Resurrections (HBO Max film) — Keanu Reeves can still do kung fu as Neo, and Carrie-Anne Moss can still kick ass, and much mystery still swirls about the actual plot of this franchise revival. Lana Wachowski wrote and directed, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II channels Morpheus, and Neo (for whatever reason) has a rubber duck in his head during a bath. Here’s who is joining these forces of cinematic nature: Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, and Jada Pinkett Smith. Oh, and Jonathan Groff portrays an apparent upgrade on Agent Smith, all while things stay as trippy and action packed as always. Whoa to the max.