Cruel Summer (Freeform, 9:00pm) — This new series heads into Week Two. The story goes down in the 1990s and follows the aftermath of a popular teen going missing. When a seemingly unrelated shy student suddenly becomes massively popular, well, things look pretty strange. This week, Jeanette’s reckless behavior is fueling concerns from family and friends.

Fatma. (Netflix series) — An ordinary-seeming cleaning lady goes searching for her missing husband and inadvertently ends up murdering someone. Subsequently, she becomes a killer while no one is the wiser. Yessir, it’s always the quiet ones.

Young Rock (NBC, 8:00pm) — Dwayne suffers a college-football setback due to a devastating injury, and wondering if dreaming big and hard work might all be a waste (it most certainly is not).

Kenan (NBC, 8:30pm) — The Annual Atlanta hair show has arrived, and Kenan is feeling all of the pressure due to reminders that this was dear to Cori’s heart.

Philly D.A. (PBS, 9:00pm) — The D.A.’s resolved is tested by the murder of a cop, and this could lead Krasner to actually seek the death penalty.

Prodigal Son (FOX 9:00pm) — Malcolm’s trying to stay away from Martin, but Jessica’s not playing the same game while digging into the past for her tell-all book.

Black-ish (ABC 9:00pm) — A discussion about relationship deal-breakers leads Dre to realize that he’s given up too much in life.

Mixed-ish (ABC 9:30pm) — Paul gives Harrison dating advice (after he’s spotted out with a love interest) that goes haywire while Alicia is feeling insecure.