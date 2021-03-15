Debris (NBC, 10:00pm) — This fresh sci-fi series has been trucking along while following what happens when an alien spacecraft scatters debris all over the Western Hemisphere and starts screwing up the laws of physics as we know them. Two agents (who are a bit Mulder-and-Scully-like with their conveniently opposing viewpoints) must unravel what the hell is happening, and this week, Bryan and Finola dig into an otherworldly artifact that appears in a field and says a lot about Earth in the process.

Snowpiercer (TNT, 9:00pm) — This week, Layton is attempting to make a nearly impossible choice following an engineering SNAFU, all while Wilford’s still f*cking things up. This season’s introduction of Bean caused the series to gain momentum, so the time is still right to catch this ride.

Bulletproof (CW, 8:00pm) — Bishop, Pike, and the fam decide that a much-needed vacation is in order, but not all goes well when a friend of the family goes missing.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00pm) — A line gets crossed when it comes to Jefferson and Lynn, all while Anissa’s got important news to share while Tobias is surprising everyone.

Beartown (HBO, 9:00pm) — This Swedish crime drama based upon Fredrik Backman’s bestselling novel, and it follows the domination of a junior ice-hockey team upon a small community after a retired pro hockey player, Peter, relocates to Beartown for a fresh start. This week, Maya and Kevin give statements to the police while their coacn and star player are both out of commission.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Gwen Stefani, Dr. Sanjay Gupta

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Ringo Starr, Eric Andre

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — John Oliver, Brian Tyree Henry, Japanese Breakfast

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Jennifer Garner, Rep. Jamie Raskin, Valerie June

In case you missed these picks from the weekend:

Cherry (Apple TV+ movie) — Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is currently hard at work while web slinging for another MCU movie, but he’s bridging the gap with some diversified projects. That might be an understatement, for this is Tom Holland like you’ve never seen him (far beyond the buzz cut) before, and interestingly enough this is happening while Holland reteams with the Russo Brothers for an adaptation of Nico Walker’s debut novel. This certainly isn’t Spider-Man territory, to say the very least. Cherry‘s an autobiographical story about Walker’s time as an Army medic during the war in Iraq, followed by undiagnosed PTSD that led to falling into the belly of the American opioid epidemic and bank-robbing sprees. Obviously, this is dark stuff but with a satiric edge.

Last Chance U: Basketball (Netflix series) — The Emmy-winning franchise returns with a no-holds-barred, somewhat gritty look into community college basketball. The players all want to rise to the next level and achieve dreams, but first, those damn personal demons and warring emotions happen on and off the court, all while the East Los Angeles College Huskies set their sights upon an unprecedented California state basketball championship.