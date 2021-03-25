What’s On Tonight: A Dragon Knight, A Serial Killer, And Lots Of Cake

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Netflix series) — A renowned Dragon Knight (Davion) ends up over his head in this sweeping fantasy series about how he strives to wipe the world of scourge. He ends up running into both a dragon and a princess (who’s doing duty on her own mission) while also finding himself unable to extricate himself from situations that he never would have thought possible.

John Wayne Gacy: Devil In Disguise (Peacock miniseries) — The NBCU streaming service is stepping into the true crime game with a six-part series about one of the most terrifying and notorious serial killers. The docuseries will contain a full-on interview with the subject from prison while presenting accounts from an ex-wife, a confidant, and other exclusive interviews. Prepare to be horrified and riveted and afraid to turn out the damn lights at night.

Baketopia (HBO Max series) — A reality-baking competition goes extreme with larger-than-life creations in a flour-filled wonderland in a fully-stacked kitchen. Throughout 12 episodes, competitors will aim to create gorgeous and tasty desserts to win $10,000 from the “cake council.” (I think I’ve gained weight simply reading about this series.)

The Runaway Bunny (HBO Max film) — The beloved 1942 childhood book from Margaret Wise Brown gets the animated treatment with voice work from Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelly Rowland, Rosanne Cash, Ziggy Marley, Kimya Dawson, and Rufus Wainwright. The story follows a restless bunny who wishes to explore the world and takes magical adventures before returning back home to his mom’s embrace and love.

Secret Magic Control Agency (Netflix film) –Hansel and Gretel are secret agents in this film with magic, clever thinking, and team work to guide them on a quest to find a king.

Station 19 (ABC, 8:00pm EST) — Maya’s jealous of one of Carina’s old flames, Vi’s shocked about soething, and Andy is very frustrated with Sullivan.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 9:00pm EST) — Teddy’s struggling to cope after a difficult loss while Owen’s attempting to help her recover and withstand long-standing truths.

Cake (FX, 10:00pm EST) — Season 4 begins for this assortment of bite-sized shorts, and this year, the diverse array of narratives is anchored by Nine Films About Technology from Peter Huang. Expect a loosely connected set of stories that get darkly comedic and explore human relationships in an era of (arguable) over-connectivity.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Maya Rudolph, Christopher Meloni, 24Goldn

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Chrissy Teigen

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Sacha Baron Cohen, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Ash Soan

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (HBO Max) — Fans hoped this day would come, and finally, “we live in a society” where the fabled “Snyder Cut” is fabled no more. This four-hour installment is a vast improvement on Joss Whedon’s much maligned theatrical cut, and there’s a smidge of Jared Leto’s Joker to add some “WTF” flavor. Finally, there’s loads of character development, which the hard-core nerds will appreciate, so even though Joss’ version remains canon, the Snyder Cut is here to satisfy the hearts and minds of DC Comics fans.

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix stand-up special) — The Tennessee-born funnyman launches his second Netflix special, which is chock full of Oregon Trail throwbacks and talking about all the ways he’s relatable as a father and husband.