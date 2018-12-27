What’s On Tonight: A ‘Godfather’ Marathon And A ‘Charlie Brown’ Special

ABC

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The holidays aren’t the holidays without a Charlie Brown special or two. First up, Charlie Brown celebrates the New Year by shoving his nose in a book and missing out on the evening’s surprise. Later, Snoopy helps Peppermint Patty learn to ice skate.

The Godfather Marathon (AMC, 5:30 p.m.) — AMC is airing Francis Ford Coppola’s mobster trilogy in full tonight. Is this gangster epic overquoted? Sure. But it’s got some great performances by a whos-who of Hollywood’s leading men and it’s about as far from “family-friendly” as you can get right now.

I Feel Bad (NBC, 8:00/8:30 p.m.) — Emet goes to extreme lengths to learn everything she can about her father once she realizes she doesn’t know him as well as she thought she did. Meanwhile, the guys at work try to open up to each other. Later, Emet finds a creative way to spend time with her family when work threatens to derail her vacation plans.

Harry Potter Marathon (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — The Harry Potter marathon continues over on USA. Tonight, the franchise ends with the two-part Deathly Hallows which forces the bespectacled hero to face off against Lord Voldemort once and for all. There’s really nothing else on tonight so why not relive your childhood, hmm?