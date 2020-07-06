What’s On Tonight: For The Love Of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Watch ‘Hamilton’

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Hamilton (Disney+) — We shouldn’t have to tell you to watch Hamilton on Disney + now that it’s finally arrived. You should have already watched Hamilton on Disney +. But, in case you haven’t, here’s your reminder. Watch Hamilton, on Disney +. Watch it if you love Broadway musicals. Watch it if you’ve never heard of Wicked or the Book of Mormon before. Watch it if you’re a history buff who loves hip hop. Watch it if you failed your high school AP US history class and only jam out to Willie Nelson. Just watch it.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Remember the first seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette? Neither do we, which might be why ABC’s taking us all the way back to the beginning to explore the many ups and downs of Alex Michel and Trista Sutter’s journeys in finding true love.

The Titan Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Victor Cruz and stunt woman Jessie Graff await new competitors on Mt. Olympus.

I May Destroy You (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Arabella makes some life-changing decisions, choosing to finally open up to Biagio about her assault and reassess a sexual encounter with Zain before going off during a writer’s summit. Meanwhile, Kwame takes steps in his own healing journey by reporting his assault to the police.

Warrior Nun (Netflix) — Look, is Netflix’s newest fantasy series a Catholic riff on Buffy the Vampire Slayer? Maybe. But it’s also an addictively good binge-watch for these troubled times. It’s about a group of highly trained nun assassins, ridding the world of demonic spirits with the help of an otherworldly weapon that falls into the unlikeliest of hands — a quadriplegic teenager with a lot of sass and no faith. Don’t take anything too seriously and you’re in for a hell of a fun ride.