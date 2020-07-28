What’s On Tonight: ‘Last Chance U’ Confronts New Struggles On Netflix, And ‘Maxxx’ Brings Laughs To Hulu

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Last Chance U: Season 5 (Netflix series) — The intense, critically-acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series returns to Netflix with a new setting to explore the junior college football program at Oakland, CA’s Laney College. The Laney Eagles experience a difficult followup to last season while powerhouse head coach John Beam must push his team through numerous stressful setbacks, both on (involving injuries) and off (involving personal demons) the field.

Maxxx: Season 1 (All3Media International series on Hulu) — O-T Fagbenle stars as Maxxx, a former boyband star who’s now a tabloid target in the worst ways. He’s attempting a comeback while struggling with insecurity and the need for validation, along with juggling encounters with drug dealers and trying to get his supermodel ex back. The show, which also stars Christopher Meloni, Jourdan Dunn, Helen Monks, Pippa Bennett-Warner, and Alan Asaad, is currently airing in the U.K. but is dropping the entire first season on Hulu.

Stargirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Courtney’s receiving an unwelcome blast from her past; her life is turned upside down while Pat’s digging up new information about the Injustice Society.

Tell Me A Story (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Present-day New York City is the setting for the clashing of classic fairytales, mainly revolving this week with a subversive story about love and loss, murder and vengeance.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Author Ibram X. Kendi, Patton Oswalt

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Michael Che, Angel Olsen

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Cameron Diaz, Jason Aldean