Comedy Central

Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Syd grows up in a foreign land as the final season continues to a surreal end.

Lights Out with David Spade (Comedy Central, 11:30 p.m.) — The former SNL cast member is “ready to get up close and personal — but not too close” in the premiere of his new pop culture-themed talk show.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The Oklahoma City Finals episode features up to 10 challenging obstacles, including Snap Back.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Teams of brothers from Louisiana, cousins from Texas, and Virginia church-goers compete.

Love Island (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — A group of single “Islanders” come together in a villa in Fiji, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and, ultimately, relationships.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Hannah spends time with Peter in a luxury yacht; Hannah had a spa day with Tyler and is hoping to improve their emotional relationship; Hannah and Jed talks about her other relationships.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — After making it through the grueling Academy rounds, the Top Ten women will take the stage, each partnered with an All-Star guy, for a choreographed duet.

Years and Years (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Throughout fifteen tumultuous years, the Lyons family experience everything people fear of the future in a world marked by political instability, impending wars, and intimidating technological advances.

Grand Hotel (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Santiago takes matters into his hands. Danny envies Alicia’s relationship.

Divorce (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — Robert and Frances spend time together as they chaperone Lila on her away game.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Melissa McCarthy, Michael Peña, Mac DeMarco

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Rachel Brosnahan, Carla Gugino

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Idris Elba, Maude Apatow, Perry Farrell

Late Night With Seth Meyers: John Oliver, CC Sabathia

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jeff Goldblum; Andie MacDowell; Bishop Briggs

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Angela Bassett

Lights Out with David Spade: Neal Brennan, Erik Griffin, Whitney Cummings