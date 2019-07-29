What’s On Tonight: ‘Lights Out With David Spade’ Premieres On Comedy Central

News & Culture Writer
07.29.19

Comedy Central

Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Syd grows up in a foreign land as the final season continues to a surreal end.

Lights Out with David Spade (Comedy Central, 11:30 p.m.) — The former SNL cast member is “ready to get up close and personal — but not too close” in the premiere of his new pop culture-themed talk show.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The Oklahoma City Finals episode features up to 10 challenging obstacles, including Snap Back.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Teams of brothers from Louisiana, cousins from Texas, and Virginia church-goers compete.

Love Island (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — A group of single “Islanders” come together in a villa in Fiji, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and, ultimately, relationships.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Hannah spends time with Peter in a luxury yacht; Hannah had a spa day with Tyler and is hoping to improve their emotional relationship; Hannah and Jed talks about her other relationships.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — After making it through the grueling Academy rounds, the Top Ten women will take the stage, each partnered with an All-Star guy, for a choreographed duet.

Years and Years (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Throughout fifteen tumultuous years, the Lyons family experience everything people fear of the future in a world marked by political instability, impending wars, and intimidating technological advances.

Grand Hotel (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Santiago takes matters into his hands. Danny envies Alicia’s relationship.

Divorce (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — Robert and Frances spend time together as they chaperone Lila on her away game.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Melissa McCarthy, Michael Peña, Mac DeMarco

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Rachel Brosnahan, Carla Gugino

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Idris Elba, Maude Apatow, Perry Farrell

Late Night With Seth Meyers: John Oliver, CC Sabathia

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jeff Goldblum; Andie MacDowell; Bishop Briggs

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Angela Bassett

Lights Out with David Spade: Neal Brennan, Erik Griffin, Whitney Cummings

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSWHAT'S ON TONIGHT
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.29.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.22.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.16.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.16.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP