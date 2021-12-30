The Lost Daughter (Netflix film) — Olivia Colman portrays Leda, a vacationer who becomes obsessed with a young mother and daughter who also hang on the beach while their extended family isn’t so idyllic. Leda also becomes consumed with her own past, which arrived with a difficult bout of young motherhood, and she falls into an impulsive act that rocks her inner world. Maggie Gyllenhaal finally becomes a first-time director here with her adapted script of the Elena Ferrante novel of the same name. Expect to also see plenty of Dakota Johnson, along with Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, and Peter Sarsgaard.

Stay Close (Netflix series) — This suspenseful thriller series revolves around a group of four supposedly close people who all harbor dark secrets. That includes a working mother, a faded documentary photographer, a detective who can’t get over his coldest case, and an old friend of the working mom. They can’t escape the past while moving toward the future, but the thrills won’t wait for them to catch up.

Seal Team (Netflix film) — The voices of Jessie T. Usher, J.K. Simmons, Matthew Rhys, Kristen Schaal, and Seal take us on a tale of a seal who loses his best friend to a shark attack. The fearless protagonist must assemble a gang to take the ocean back and defend their territory from other adversaries while proving that seals are as badass as sharks.

In case you missed this streaming pick from last week:

Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon (Paramount+ special) — Is it time for some more New Boot Goofin’? Probably not, but Lieutenant Dangle is back for the third incarnation of this show after the Quibi adventure and the Comedy Central storied history. In this special adventure, the Reno Sheriff’s deputies will somehow land on Jeffrey Epstein’s island and attempt to hunt for Q of QAnon fame. The gang will largely be back, so expect to see Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash, Mary Birdsong, Ian Roberts, and many more to return to one of the most beloved mockumentaries of all time.