Marvel’s Hit-Monkey: Season 1 (Hulu series) — Hulu is crushing the game when it comes to adapting offbeat Marvel titles these days, as evidenced by the thoroughly enjoyable M.O.D.O.K., which gave us a better villain than we’ve ever seen in the MCU. Here, Jason Sudeikis, George Takei, and Olivia Munn voice the lead roles in a story about a Japanese snow monkey who somehow joins forces with an American assassin’s ghost, and they end up tearing up the Yakuza’s little underworld. This ain’t Ted Lasso, but since Sudeikis is onboard, it’ll be hard to escape that winning charm.

Tiger King: Season 2 (Netflix series) — This Joe Exotic stuff is still happening, somehow, even though he’s sitting in prison. The big-cat-owner saga keeps unfurling to show fallout from fame while more revelations surface, and that includes motivations and secrets of frenemies that include Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson, all while Carole Baskins maneuvers in the background.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 8:00pm) — The time machine goes bonkers and leaves the Legends stranded in a remote forest with no clues on their whereabouts.

The Wonder Years (CW, 8:30pm) — Lillian attempts to confront Michael’s parents after a bullying incident, but Dean’s upset by the action outcome of this action.

Batwoman (CW, 9:00pm) — Renee Montoya’s on the scene with a terrifying theory, even as she attempts to put Gotham on high alert to ensure its safety.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Michael Keaton, John Wilson, The War On Drugs

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Lin-Manuel Miranda, Roman Reigns, Big Boi, Sleepy Brown

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Adam Driver, America Ferrera

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Benedict Cumberbatch, Latto, Nate Smith

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Kirsten Dunst, John Cho

In case you missed this pick from last week:

Passing (Netflix film) — Ahead of a theatrical release, you can watch this Sundance-acclaimed black-and-white movie that follows opposite stances of the New York 1929 color line. Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga portray two Black women (and childhood friends) who can pass as white, and they decide to take different routes during the Harlem Renaissance. They later have a chance encounter and soon find themselves deeply intwined in each other’s lives, which transforms the action into a story about obsession and repression while also exploring racial identity, along with sexuality and femininity.