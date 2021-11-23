Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 (Netflix series) — Kevin Smith channelled his childhood, blood, sweat, and literal tears into this show. Sure, some people overreacted, but overall, the first batch of episodes hit a home run while staying loyal to the O.G. show’s spirit and putting some real stakes behind the He-Man vs. Skeletor rivalry. This second edition picks up with Skeletor holding the Sword of Power while Eternia’s heroes must square off against an actual threat to, well, eternity.

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (Netflix special) — No word on whether Michelle Obama will return for this special, but the adorable duo returns, at least. Waffles has made up her very own holiday, and then they must figure out the menu, which leads (somehow) to an international quest (to Norway) and more hijinks than anyone expected. This is all about making food and memories with good friends, and good on this show for being irresistible, even for curmudgeons like myself.

Jonas Brothers Family Roast (Netflix special) — The Jo Bros are back and making music, so of course, this is also a great time for the trio to roast the hell out of each other. The special aims to prove that no one can get to the root of a roasting quite like another family member, and everyone’s gonna pick on Kevin, right? Expect some special guests along the way to help juice things up even more.

Riverdale (CW, 9:00pm) — Not only is Sabrina Spellman on tap this season, but La Llorona arrives to terrorize everyone, including Betty and Toni.

The Flash (CW, 8:00pm) — Great tragedies are forecast, which causes the Flash to kind of lose it, which might prompt Armageddon, and man, everyone just needs a nap.

La Brea (NBC, 9:00pm) — Natalie Zea is still stuck in a primeval hellhole, and apparently, they’re in the Ice Age, but fortunately, the other group decided to help everyone learn survival skills.

Queens (ABC, 10:00pm) — The fractured girl group that was once part of a hip-hop dynasty continues to enjoy their second wind. However, personal drama abounds while Brianna struggles with work-life balance, and it’s also time for their first music video in decades.

Chucky (SYFY and USA, 10:00pm) — The O.G. homicidal doll is still at it, and it’s approaching endgame time with the kids attempting to figure the plans out before, well, they bite it.

